Top 20+1
For week ending March 9 2018
Counting down the 21 most played new releases for the week!
Legend: L = Local, A = Australian, I = International
|Pos
|Artist
|Release
|Origin
|L/W
|1
|THE DUNES
|Just Because You're Not Being Followed Doesn't Mean You're Not Paranoid
|L
|NEW
|2
|THE TOSS
|Full Support Of The Board
|L
|R
|3
|THANES
|Music For Space Stations
|L
|5
|4
|THE SKELETON CLUB
|Alberton
|L
|12
|5
|COWBOYS OF LOVE
|Axe In The Public Realm
|L
|4
|6
|TORK
|Uncertainty
|L
|NEW
|7
|WEX DABBLER
|Myopic Escalators Of Banality
|L
|8
|8
|THE BITTER DARLINGS
|Live @ The Sound Lounge
|L
|R
|9
|MAVIS STAPLES
|If All I Was Was Black
|I
|21
|10
|THE RESIDENTS
|The Third Reich 'N' Roll - Special Edition
|I
|1
|11
|MARY WEBB
|Love Like Planets
|L
|NEW
|12
|TODD SIBBIN
|J.I.C.
|L
|R
|13
|RHYS HOWLETT
|Half Greek Blues
|L
|NEW
|14
|TROATT
|We Want Beer
|L
|NEW
|15
|MILK TEDDY
|Time Catches Up With Milk Teddy
|A
|NEW
|16
|KITCHEN WITCH
|Live @ The Sound Lounge
|L
|10
|17
|SUE RAY
|Red Roses
|A
|NEW
|18
|FONDATION
|Les Cassettes 1980-83
|I
|NEW
|19
|SONS OF ZÖKU
|Mauvaise Foi
|L
|NEW
|20
|WANDERERS
|Something For A Distraction
|L
|R
|21
|SWEENEY
|Middle Ages
|L
|NEW