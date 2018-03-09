Top 20+1

For week ending March 9 2018

Counting down the 21 most played new releases for the week!

Legend: L = Local, A = Australian, I = International

PosArtistReleaseOriginL/W
1THE DUNESJust Because You're Not Being Followed Doesn't Mean You're Not ParanoidLNEW
2THE TOSSFull Support Of The BoardLR
3THANESMusic For Space StationsL5
4THE SKELETON CLUBAlbertonL12
5COWBOYS OF LOVEAxe In The Public RealmL4
6TORKUncertaintyLNEW
7WEX DABBLERMyopic Escalators Of BanalityL8
8THE BITTER DARLINGSLive @ The Sound LoungeLR
9MAVIS STAPLESIf All I Was Was BlackI21
10THE RESIDENTSThe Third Reich 'N' Roll - Special EditionI1
11MARY WEBBLove Like PlanetsLNEW
12TODD SIBBINJ.I.C.LR
13RHYS HOWLETTHalf Greek BluesLNEW
14TROATTWe Want BeerLNEW
15MILK TEDDYTime Catches Up With Milk TeddyANEW
16KITCHEN WITCHLive @ The Sound LoungeL10
17SUE RAYRed RosesANEW
18FONDATIONLes Cassettes 1980-83INEW
19SONS OF ZÖKUMauvaise FoiLNEW
20WANDERERSSomething For A DistractionLR
21SWEENEYMiddle AgesLNEW

