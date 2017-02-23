Top 20+1

For week ending February 23 2017

Counting down the 21 most played new releases for the week!

Legend: L = Local, A = Australian, I = International

PosArtistReleaseOriginL/W
1THANESMusic For Space StationsL5
2THE SKELETON CLUBAlbertonLR
3KITCHEN WITCHLive @ The Sound LoungeL14
4FRANZ FERDINANDAlways AscendingINEW
5THE TANGERINESThe TangerinesL12
6COWBOYS OF LOVEAxe In The Public RealmLNEW
7THE TOSSFull Support Of The BoardL1
8HAYSTACKS CALHOONGood, Good Night OutL10
9MEZZA ROACH & HOGRoad Trip To The DrivewayL7
10RACKETTReady Or NotANEW
11ENDLESS HEIGHTSVicious PleasureANEW
12SHIRTFRONTI Couldn't Have Done It Without MeL11
13WANDERERSSomething For A DistractionL2
14SQUID NEBULASeriousANEW
15MARLON WILLIAMSMake Way For LoveIR
16BAD BANGSHeartsANEW
17THE LIMIÑANASShadow PeopleINEW
18THE BELAFONTESCruelANEW
19BEYOND THE PICTURESpilt MilkL9
20LUCYFuck You And The Horse You Rode In OnL8
21WEX DABBLERMyopic Escalators Of BanalityL4

