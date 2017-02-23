Top 20+1
For week ending February 23 2017
Counting down the 21 most played new releases for the week!
Legend: L = Local, A = Australian, I = International
|Pos
|Artist
|Release
|Origin
|L/W
|1
|THANES
|Music For Space Stations
|L
|5
|2
|THE SKELETON CLUB
|Alberton
|L
|R
|3
|KITCHEN WITCH
|Live @ The Sound Lounge
|L
|14
|4
|FRANZ FERDINAND
|Always Ascending
|I
|NEW
|5
|THE TANGERINES
|The Tangerines
|L
|12
|6
|COWBOYS OF LOVE
|Axe In The Public Realm
|L
|NEW
|7
|THE TOSS
|Full Support Of The Board
|L
|1
|8
|HAYSTACKS CALHOON
|Good, Good Night Out
|L
|10
|9
|MEZZA ROACH & HOG
|Road Trip To The Driveway
|L
|7
|10
|RACKETT
|Ready Or Not
|A
|NEW
|11
|ENDLESS HEIGHTS
|Vicious Pleasure
|A
|NEW
|12
|SHIRTFRONT
|I Couldn't Have Done It Without Me
|L
|11
|13
|WANDERERS
|Something For A Distraction
|L
|2
|14
|SQUID NEBULA
|Serious
|A
|NEW
|15
|MARLON WILLIAMS
|Make Way For Love
|I
|R
|16
|BAD BANGS
|Hearts
|A
|NEW
|17
|THE LIMIÑANAS
|Shadow People
|I
|NEW
|18
|THE BELAFONTES
|Cruel
|A
|NEW
|19
|BEYOND THE PICTURE
|Spilt Milk
|L
|9
|20
|LUCY
|Fuck You And The Horse You Rode In On
|L
|8
|21
|WEX DABBLER
|Myopic Escalators Of Banality
|L
|4