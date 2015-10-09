2015-10-9

Written by on October 11, 2015

Author

Chris

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

  1. Dwayne Warner   On   October 14, 2015 at 8:39 am

    Hi There, My name is Dwayne Warner and I’m in a band called Heartfield Sound. We are situated on the Lime Stone Coast of South Australia. I’ve just sent some copies of our demo to you and we hope to be doing shows both here and in Adelaide. All the band members are from Adelaide and travel often to visit relatives so, we hope to be doing some shows around the city. We’ll have Sound Cloud and MySpace pages up within the next fortnight. I often check your website to see what is happening in Adelaide so as to see bands when I’m there…

    Kind Regards,

    Dwayne.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

DEEP SPACE SUPERGROOP – Resistance

Thumbnail
Previous post

KELLY BROUHAHA – As Long As There’s A Smile

Thumbnail

Three D Radio

Live from St Peters

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST