Save The Date: Top 93+7 Countdown 2025

SAVE THE DATE

Saturday 25 January 2025

The Top 93+7 promises to keep your countdown local from 8:00am till 8:00pm on Saturday 25 January.

Featuring the most played new music that made it’s way into the station and our music library in 2024, the Top 93+7 is one of our favourite events of the year.

Expect heaps of interviews with artists featured in the chart and a healthy dose of local music. The last couple of years has seen around 80% of chart being dominated by Adelaide and SA acts, continuing Three D Radio’s commitment to supporting locally based artists get their sounds out there.

So, save the date, start planning your Top 93+7 gatherings and follow the countdown live on air at 93.7fm or stream via threeradio.com or on our Three D Radio app.

There are many countdowns, but this is ours, we hope you dig it as much as our announcers do.