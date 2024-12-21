THREE D RADIO • 1979 – 2024 Three D Radio has been keeping things progressive for 45 years! 🎙 In 1978, Adelaide’s FM airwaves were dominated by classical music, thanks to ABC FM—until modern music lovers said, enough! When ABC FM axed innovative programs like Rocturnal, over 250 passionate listeners rallied at the Box Factory. The dream? A station for progressive, independent music.

💡 Enter the Progressive Music Broadcasting Association (PMBA). With Premier Don Dunstan’s $62,000 grant and a $10,000 boost from the Film Commission, the plan took off. By 5 October 1979 the PMBA secured a license, and 5MMM was born.

🎉 At midnight on 21 December 1979: history was made. The first tracks? Tomorrow Never Knows by 801 Live and Turn Up Your Radio by the Masters Apprentices. Mandy Salomon’s opening words captured the electric energy of 500 supporters cheering outside the studio, followed by Premier Dunstan’s unforgettable launch: Adelaide Radio Lived Again!

📻 Fast forward to 1 October 1993, and Triple M transformed into the iconic Three D Radio we know and love today, keeping the spirit of independent music alive!

💥 Here’s to Three D Radio and all the voices that made it happen!