SCOUTED 2024 LINE UP ANNOUNCED

Three D Radio are a proud media partner for Scouted 2024.

On Friday 2 August Scouted will take place across two of the City’s quintessential Adelaide Westend venues: Jive and Nexus Arts. This is your chance discover South Australia’s next big talent first!

MEET YOUR SCOUTED 2024 LINE-UP



















BjéarBromhameffie isobelEskatologyLizzie HoskingMy ChériePest ControlPlacementSofia MenguitaThe Mondays

Scouted 2024 is a pivotal showcase for South Australia’s most exciting unsigned & upcoming artists. Scouted coincides with and culminates the Australian Independent Record Label’s

Indie-Con Australia Conference, and is held on Kaurna Yerta in Adelaide, Australia’s only UNESCO City of Music!

Scouted is open to public and industry audiences, so make sure you don’t miss this chance to bear witness to South Australia’s future industry stars as they perform to key music industry VIPs who are in town for Indie-Con, at our state’s only showcasing event.

Scouted is an 18+ event

Tickets are available now via Moshtix – HERE!

Scouted is generously supported by major partners The South Australian Government’s Music Development Office, Australian Independent Record Labels Association’s Indie-Con Australia Conference, and Adelaide Westend Association, as well as ticketing partner Moshtix, media partners Citymag and Three D Radio 93.7, and production partner Adelaide Backline & Production Hire.