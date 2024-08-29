Radiothon After Party Saturday 7 September
Written by Sonia on August 29, 2024
Three D Radio’s Annual Radiothon Afterparty is next Saturday 7 September from 2pm-5pm
Giving has never felt so good! We can’t wait to celebrate the end of another successful Radiothon with all of you!
Playing live from Linde Reserve:
THE GEVEVIEVES
HEPÉ MATEH
FLOWERBED
BYO drinks, snacks and picnic rugs. We’ve got the tunes covered!
Don’t forget to bring some cash for merch. We’ll have the usual assortment of tote bags and tees, including our fresh new Three D “Vinyl Tee” designed by Annika Burnside.
See you all at:
Linde Reserve, Stepney
Saturday 7 September
2pm-5pm.
Bring your friends! You don’t have to subscribe to show up, but donations are welcome.
