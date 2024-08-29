Radiothon After Party Saturday 7 September

Three D Radio’s Annual Radiothon Afterparty is next Saturday 7 September from 2pm-5pm

Giving has never felt so good! We can’t wait to celebrate the end of another successful Radiothon with all of you!

Playing live from Linde Reserve:

THE GEVEVIEVES

HEPÉ MATEH

FLOWERBED

BYO drinks, snacks and picnic rugs. We’ve got the tunes covered!

Don’t forget to bring some cash for merch. We’ll have the usual assortment of tote bags and tees, including our fresh new Three D “Vinyl Tee” designed by Annika Burnside.



, Stepney

Saturday 7 September

2pm-5pm. See you all at: Linde Reserve , StepneySaturday 7 September2pm-5pm.