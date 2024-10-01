Apply Now! Elevate Radio

Apply Now! Join Elevate Radio – a broadcast training program for people aged 18-30 who live, work or study in Adelaide’s eastern suburbs.

Elevate Radio leaves participants with a toolbox of skills to launch them into a range of industries.

You will need to attend the compulsory training session on Saturday 26 October (10.00am-2.00pm) which will provide you with the necessary skills and knowledge to join our Three D Radio team.

If you or someone you know is a music lover and would like to learn how to present a radio program and be involved with community radio, then express your interest and apply HERE!

Elevate Radio goes live to air every Thursday from 4.00pm – 5.00pm on Three D Radio.

You will need to be over 18 years old and free most Thursdays from 3:30pm – 5:30pm.

Image: Sunsick Daisy in Studio 1 by Michael Hunter