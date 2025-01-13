🎶 Get ready for an epic day of music as we bring you the TOP 93+7 on SATURDAY 25 JANUARY 🎶

From 8:00am to 8:00pm ACDT, we’ll dive into the hottest new tracks that lit up our music library in 2024.

Join us as we count down to the coveted #1 spot, featuring live interviews with South Australian bands and artists who’ve made the chart.

With 80% of the past couple of year’s countdowns showcasing local talent, we’re proud to keep amplifying SA’s incredible music scene.

It all kicks off at 8:00am ACDT, with the #1 reveal after 7:00pm.

Don’t miss Three D Radio’s Top 93+7—turn on, tune in, and celebrate local music!

And follow our socials throughout the day to see all the featured artists in this year’s countdown.

📻 Tune to 93.7fm or listen on the app or stream at www.threedradio.com