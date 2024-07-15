Three D Radio est.1979

For 45 years Three D Radio has broadcast progressive, alternative music to Adelaide/Kaurna yarta and surrounding areas, with a strong emphasis on promoting local music.

Three D Radio is unique. We are 100% volunteer run. Our subscribers, supporters and the occasional grant helps us to keep broadcasting and become a stronger, more independent organisation.

As we celebrate 45 years on the air, it’s time to dig deep and support the station you love during Radiothon 2024.

To acknowledge this huge milestone, we engaged local graphic designer and illustrator Annika Burnside to create a new custom design that reflects the essence of Three D as we turn 45. Our new tees, tote bags and stubby holders for Radiothon 2024 will feature Annika’s vinyl design* – we hope you love it as much as we do!

And, as always when you subscribe during Radiothon, you automatically go in the draw for some excellent prizes from our incredible friends and supporters.

Radiothon 2024 hits the airwaves Friday 9 August and runs till Sunday 18 August.

Subscribe online or call the station on 8363 3937.

Radiothon 2024

Starts – 5:00pm Friday 9 August

Ends – 12:00pm Sunday 18 August

Radiothon 2024 After Party

Saturday 7 September

2:00pm – 5:00pm

Linde Reserve

* Please note any Full House or Heaps Full House subscriptions placed from 5:00pm Friday 9 August 2024 will receive the new 2024 merchandise.