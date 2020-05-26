DEPTHCHARGE CD COVER ARTWORK COMPETITION

To celebrate our milestone birthday, we’re inviting you to design the cover artwork for Depthcharge — our annual compilation album showcasing South Australian music played on Three D Radio last year.

Your winning artwork will be distributed to all our members and subscribers on the cover of Depthcharge 2020, and inspire the merchandise celebrating our epic 40th birthday. You’ll also receive a massive Three D Radio prize pack. All eligible submissions will be digitally exhibited in July/August 2020.

GUIDELINES:

This competition is free for anyone to enter – Three D Radio Subscribers and members, as well as all music lovers; artists or community radio supporters are encouraged to apply.

Eligible entrants must provide a 100 word or les statement accompanying your design explaining how your work represents Three D Radio and/or celebrates our 40 th birthday milestone.

birthday milestone. The design can be in any medium or style. Anything from digital design to illustration, sculpture, photography and more will be accepted for consideration. However, your final submission must be two-dimensional and suitable for use on a CD soft pack cover, booklet and CD label.

Each image file submitted must be in PDF format under 2MB in size, however if your work is selected for exhibition you will be asked to provide a higher resolution image.

All entries must be received by Three D Radio no later than 12 pm on Friday 19 June 2020.

Entries will be judged by the Three d Radio Board and a panel of Three D Radio members. The panel of judges will be looking for ambitious designs that show creative flair.

The winner will be announced on Three D Radio Thursday Breakfast Show – The Sound of Muesli, and on the Three D Radio website on 25 June 2020.

Entry Form must be completed detailing your full name, email address, home address, phone number, 100 word artwork description and attaching your PDF submission.

Any questions should be submitted in writing to mail@threedradio.com Attention: Depthcharge Art Comp

You can view a gallery of past Depthcharge cover designs HERE

Read Terms and Conditions

APPLY NOW