Top 100+1 for 2016

Congratulations to Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls! Taking out the number one spot in the Top 100+1 chart with their release Chewing Out Your Rhythm on my Bubblegum!

Congratulations to all the musicians who made it into the chart. It was a fantastic day of South Australian music and hits from around the world.

Full chart below.

Position Artist Release Origin 1 Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls Chewing Out Your Rhythm On My Bubblegum Local 2 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Nonagon Infinity Australian 3 Summer Flake Hello Friends Local 4 Hunky Punks Fly High Local 5 Various Sharon Signs to Cherry Red International 6 The Villenettes I Love You... But Rum Is Better Local 7 The Dunes Mountain Local 8 Various Another Splash of Colour International 9 Kitchen Witch Back to the Mud Local 10 Electric Sex Pants Nice Guys Can't Fuck Local 11 The Aves Good News Local 12 Wireheads Arrive Alive Local 13 The C-Bombs Play Loud Local 14 Colonised Colonised Local 15 Harry Howards and the NDE Sleepless Girls Australian 16 Ponytail Kink Demo Local 17 Men With Chips Attention Spent Local 18 Horror My Friend Stay In, Do Nothing Local 19 Angelik Returns Local 20 Psycho Green Freeway Local 21 Standard Union / The Saucermen Hear Two Worlds Crash Local 22 Brenton Manser Treasure and Mystery Local 23 Various Big Beat Cellar Scene vol 2 Local 24 Thanes Strange Harmony Local 25 Various Close to the Noise Floor International 26 Various Punk 45: Chaos in the City of Angels and Devils International 27 Riotous Nostasis A Better Kind of Normal Local 28 Shirtfront Live at the Sound Lounge Local 29 The Goon Sax Up To Anything Australian 30 Cosmo Thundercat Warning Bel Local 31 Tom Redwood Mexican Food Local 32 The Toss Bum Notes and Big Hits Local 33 The Baker Suite Still Life Local 34 Various Let's Go Down and Blow Our Minds International 35 Camp Cope Camp Cope Australian 36 The Drones Feelin Kinda Free Australian 37 Black Coral Openings Local 38 Kim Salmon My Script Australian 39 Electric Badger Electric Badger Local 40 The Dandy Warhols Distortland International 41 Profiteers Forlorndromat Local 42 Spee Diddy Masher of Puppets Local 43 St Morris Sinners Songs About Insects Local 44 Chica Chica Electrica In The Dust Local 45 Velvet Moth Velvet Moth II Local 46 Thee Oh Sees A Weird Exits International 47 West Thebarton Brothel Party Dolewave Local 48 Tara Carragher Wicked World Local 49 Soberphobia Intoxicated Local 50 Library Siesta Library Siesta Australian 51 Shonen Knife Adventure International 52 Goon Wizarrd Hoyeon's Secret Girlfriend Local 53 Jungle City Jungle City III Local 54 Various Scumfest 2016 Local 55 No Reality Get Off Our Case Local 56 Sasha March Don't Go Falling Local 57 Troatt Walk Socks Local 58 Iggy Pop Post Pop Depression International 59 The P90s Live at the Pharoah Local 60 The Clangers So Long Local 61 Ponytail Kink Not A Sound Local 62 Thanes Live at the Sound Lounge Local 63 Kaurna Cronin Southern Loss Local 64 Last Days of Kali Live at the Sound Lounge Local 65 Goon Wizarrd Goon Wizarrd Local 66 The Peep Tempel Joy Australian 67 The Systemaddicts Broken Hearted on the Nullabor Local 68 The Sunday Reeds Drop Dead Cool Australian 69 The Violet Crams Bottom Feeder Local 70 The Personalities I Don't Need Your Money Local 71 The Timbers Restless Local 72 iHeart Live at the Sound Lounge Local 73 Flyying Colours Mindfullness Australian 74 Big Thief Masterpeace International 75 Tara Carragher Live at the Sound Lounge Local 76 Gentleworms Number One Beat Local 77 The Violet Crams Cramped Local 78 Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Skeleton Tree Australian 79 Various C87 International 80 David Bowie Blackstar International 81 Hate Force Five The Bunyip Local 82 Theta Theta Local 83 The Menace Off The Leash Local 84 The Tonight Show Motel Local 85 Emily Wurramara Black Smoke Australian 86 The Avalanches Wildflower Australian 87 Lily and the Drum Buried In Blue Local 88 Stranger Things Have Happened Something/Nothing Local 89 Screamfeeder Karen Trust Me Local 90 Henry Wagons After what I did last night Australian 91 Deerhoof The Magic International 92 The Liminanas Malamore International 93 Chook Race Around the House Australian 94 Golonka Live at the Sound Lounge Local 95 Matt Stillert Shoe Boycotter Local 96 Raygun Everything Happens for No Reason Local 97 Big Daddy's Discotheque Famousish Local 98 Surfer Rosa Surfer Rosa Local 99 Various Wintersteady Mixtape 7 Australian 100 Community Radio Look Now You're Cursed Local 101 The Skeleton Club Rattle and Smoke Local

Stats

70% Local

86% Australian

14% International

