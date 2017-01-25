Top 100+1 for 2016

Congratulations to Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls! Taking out the number one spot in the Top 100+1 chart with their release Chewing Out Your Rhythm on my Bubblegum!

Congratulations to all the musicians who made it into the chart. It was a fantastic day of South Australian music and hits from around the world.

Full chart below.

PositionArtistReleaseOrigin
1Juliette Seizure and the Tremor DollsChewing Out Your Rhythm On My BubblegumLocal
2King Gizzard and the Lizard WizardNonagon InfinityAustralian
3Summer FlakeHello FriendsLocal
4Hunky PunksFly HighLocal
5VariousSharon Signs to Cherry RedInternational
6The VillenettesI Love You... But Rum Is BetterLocal
7The DunesMountainLocal
8VariousAnother Splash of ColourInternational
9Kitchen WitchBack to the MudLocal
10Electric Sex PantsNice Guys Can't FuckLocal
11The AvesGood NewsLocal
12WireheadsArrive AliveLocal
13The C-BombsPlay LoudLocal
14ColonisedColonisedLocal
15Harry Howards and the NDESleepless GirlsAustralian
16Ponytail KinkDemoLocal
17Men With ChipsAttention SpentLocal
18Horror My FriendStay In, Do NothingLocal
19AngelikReturnsLocal
20Psycho GreenFreewayLocal
21Standard Union / The SaucermenHear Two Worlds CrashLocal
22Brenton ManserTreasure and MysteryLocal
23VariousBig Beat Cellar Scene vol 2Local
24ThanesStrange HarmonyLocal
25VariousClose to the Noise FloorInternational
26VariousPunk 45: Chaos in the City of Angels and DevilsInternational
27Riotous NostasisA Better Kind of NormalLocal
28ShirtfrontLive at the Sound LoungeLocal
29The Goon SaxUp To AnythingAustralian
30Cosmo ThundercatWarning BelLocal
31Tom RedwoodMexican FoodLocal
32The TossBum Notes and Big HitsLocal
33The Baker SuiteStill LifeLocal
34VariousLet's Go Down and Blow Our MindsInternational
35Camp CopeCamp CopeAustralian
36The DronesFeelin Kinda FreeAustralian
37Black CoralOpeningsLocal
38Kim SalmonMy ScriptAustralian
39Electric BadgerElectric BadgerLocal
40The Dandy WarholsDistortlandInternational
41ProfiteersForlorndromatLocal
42Spee DiddyMasher of PuppetsLocal
43St Morris SinnersSongs About InsectsLocal
44Chica Chica ElectricaIn The DustLocal
45Velvet MothVelvet Moth IILocal
46Thee Oh SeesA Weird ExitsInternational
47West Thebarton Brothel PartyDolewaveLocal
48Tara CarragherWicked WorldLocal
49SoberphobiaIntoxicatedLocal
50Library SiestaLibrary SiestaAustralian
51Shonen KnifeAdventureInternational
52Goon WizarrdHoyeon's Secret GirlfriendLocal
53Jungle CityJungle City IIILocal
54VariousScumfest 2016Local
55No RealityGet Off Our CaseLocal
56Sasha MarchDon't Go FallingLocal
57TroattWalk SocksLocal
58Iggy PopPost Pop DepressionInternational
59The P90sLive at the PharoahLocal
60The ClangersSo LongLocal
61Ponytail KinkNot A SoundLocal
62ThanesLive at the Sound LoungeLocal
63Kaurna CroninSouthern LossLocal
64Last Days of KaliLive at the Sound LoungeLocal
65Goon WizarrdGoon WizarrdLocal
66The Peep TempelJoyAustralian
67The SystemaddictsBroken Hearted on the NullaborLocal
68The Sunday ReedsDrop Dead CoolAustralian
69The Violet CramsBottom FeederLocal
70The PersonalitiesI Don't Need Your MoneyLocal
71The TimbersRestlessLocal
72iHeartLive at the Sound LoungeLocal
73Flyying ColoursMindfullnessAustralian
74Big ThiefMasterpeaceInternational
75Tara CarragherLive at the Sound LoungeLocal
76GentlewormsNumber One BeatLocal
77The Violet CramsCrampedLocal
78Nick Cave and the Bad SeedsSkeleton TreeAustralian
79VariousC87International
80David BowieBlackstarInternational
81Hate Force FiveThe BunyipLocal
82ThetaThetaLocal
83The MenaceOff The LeashLocal
84The Tonight ShowMotelLocal
85Emily WurramaraBlack SmokeAustralian
86The AvalanchesWildflowerAustralian
87Lily and the DrumBuried In BlueLocal
88Stranger Things Have HappenedSomething/NothingLocal
89ScreamfeederKaren Trust MeLocal
90Henry WagonsAfter what I did last nightAustralian
91DeerhoofThe MagicInternational
92The LiminanasMalamoreInternational
93Chook RaceAround the HouseAustralian
94GolonkaLive at the Sound LoungeLocal
95Matt StillertShoe BoycotterLocal
96RaygunEverything Happens for No ReasonLocal
97Big Daddy's DiscothequeFamousishLocal
98Surfer RosaSurfer RosaLocal
99VariousWintersteady Mixtape 7Australian
100Community RadioLook Now You're CursedLocal
101The Skeleton ClubRattle and SmokeLocal

Stats

70% Local
86% Australian
14% International

