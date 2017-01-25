Top 100+1 for 2016

Congratulations to Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls! Taking out the number one spot in the Top 100+1 chart with their release Chewing Out Your Rhythm on my Bubblegum!
Congratulations to all the musicians who made it into the chart. It was a fantastic day of South Australian music and hits from around the world.
Full chart below.
|Position
|Artist
|Release
|Origin
|1
|Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls
|Chewing Out Your Rhythm On My Bubblegum
|Local
|2
|King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
|Nonagon Infinity
|Australian
|3
|Summer Flake
|Hello Friends
|Local
|4
|Hunky Punks
|Fly High
|Local
|5
|Various
|Sharon Signs to Cherry Red
|International
|6
|The Villenettes
|I Love You... But Rum Is Better
|Local
|7
|The Dunes
|Mountain
|Local
|8
|Various
|Another Splash of Colour
|International
|9
|Kitchen Witch
|Back to the Mud
|Local
|10
|Electric Sex Pants
|Nice Guys Can't Fuck
|Local
|11
|The Aves
|Good News
|Local
|12
|Wireheads
|Arrive Alive
|Local
|13
|The C-Bombs
|Play Loud
|Local
|14
|Colonised
|Colonised
|Local
|15
|Harry Howards and the NDE
|Sleepless Girls
|Australian
|16
|Ponytail Kink
|Demo
|Local
|17
|Men With Chips
|Attention Spent
|Local
|18
|Horror My Friend
|Stay In, Do Nothing
|Local
|19
|Angelik
|Returns
|Local
|20
|Psycho Green
|Freeway
|Local
|21
|Standard Union / The Saucermen
|Hear Two Worlds Crash
|Local
|22
|Brenton Manser
|Treasure and Mystery
|Local
|23
|Various
|Big Beat Cellar Scene vol 2
|Local
|24
|Thanes
|Strange Harmony
|Local
|25
|Various
|Close to the Noise Floor
|International
|26
|Various
|Punk 45: Chaos in the City of Angels and Devils
|International
|27
|Riotous Nostasis
|A Better Kind of Normal
|Local
|28
|Shirtfront
|Live at the Sound Lounge
|Local
|29
|The Goon Sax
|Up To Anything
|Australian
|30
|Cosmo Thundercat
|Warning Bel
|Local
|31
|Tom Redwood
|Mexican Food
|Local
|32
|The Toss
|Bum Notes and Big Hits
|Local
|33
|The Baker Suite
|Still Life
|Local
|34
|Various
|Let's Go Down and Blow Our Minds
|International
|35
|Camp Cope
|Camp Cope
|Australian
|36
|The Drones
|Feelin Kinda Free
|Australian
|37
|Black Coral
|Openings
|Local
|38
|Kim Salmon
|My Script
|Australian
|39
|Electric Badger
|Electric Badger
|Local
|40
|The Dandy Warhols
|Distortland
|International
|41
|Profiteers
|Forlorndromat
|Local
|42
|Spee Diddy
|Masher of Puppets
|Local
|43
|St Morris Sinners
|Songs About Insects
|Local
|44
|Chica Chica Electrica
|In The Dust
|Local
|45
|Velvet Moth
|Velvet Moth II
|Local
|46
|Thee Oh Sees
|A Weird Exits
|International
|47
|West Thebarton Brothel Party
|Dolewave
|Local
|48
|Tara Carragher
|Wicked World
|Local
|49
|Soberphobia
|Intoxicated
|Local
|50
|Library Siesta
|Library Siesta
|Australian
|51
|Shonen Knife
|Adventure
|International
|52
|Goon Wizarrd
|Hoyeon's Secret Girlfriend
|Local
|53
|Jungle City
|Jungle City III
|Local
|54
|Various
|Scumfest 2016
|Local
|55
|No Reality
|Get Off Our Case
|Local
|56
|Sasha March
|Don't Go Falling
|Local
|57
|Troatt
|Walk Socks
|Local
|58
|Iggy Pop
|Post Pop Depression
|International
|59
|The P90s
|Live at the Pharoah
|Local
|60
|The Clangers
|So Long
|Local
|61
|Ponytail Kink
|Not A Sound
|Local
|62
|Thanes
|Live at the Sound Lounge
|Local
|63
|Kaurna Cronin
|Southern Loss
|Local
|64
|Last Days of Kali
|Live at the Sound Lounge
|Local
|65
|Goon Wizarrd
|Goon Wizarrd
|Local
|66
|The Peep Tempel
|Joy
|Australian
|67
|The Systemaddicts
|Broken Hearted on the Nullabor
|Local
|68
|The Sunday Reeds
|Drop Dead Cool
|Australian
|69
|The Violet Crams
|Bottom Feeder
|Local
|70
|The Personalities
|I Don't Need Your Money
|Local
|71
|The Timbers
|Restless
|Local
|72
|iHeart
|Live at the Sound Lounge
|Local
|73
|Flyying Colours
|Mindfullness
|Australian
|74
|Big Thief
|Masterpeace
|International
|75
|Tara Carragher
|Live at the Sound Lounge
|Local
|76
|Gentleworms
|Number One Beat
|Local
|77
|The Violet Crams
|Cramped
|Local
|78
|Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
|Skeleton Tree
|Australian
|79
|Various
|C87
|International
|80
|David Bowie
|Blackstar
|International
|81
|Hate Force Five
|The Bunyip
|Local
|82
|Theta
|Theta
|Local
|83
|The Menace
|Off The Leash
|Local
|84
|The Tonight Show
|Motel
|Local
|85
|Emily Wurramara
|Black Smoke
|Australian
|86
|The Avalanches
|Wildflower
|Australian
|87
|Lily and the Drum
|Buried In Blue
|Local
|88
|Stranger Things Have Happened
|Something/Nothing
|Local
|89
|Screamfeeder
|Karen Trust Me
|Local
|90
|Henry Wagons
|After what I did last night
|Australian
|91
|Deerhoof
|The Magic
|International
|92
|The Liminanas
|Malamore
|International
|93
|Chook Race
|Around the House
|Australian
|94
|Golonka
|Live at the Sound Lounge
|Local
|95
|Matt Stillert
|Shoe Boycotter
|Local
|96
|Raygun
|Everything Happens for No Reason
|Local
|97
|Big Daddy's Discotheque
|Famousish
|Local
|98
|Surfer Rosa
|Surfer Rosa
|Local
|99
|Various
|Wintersteady Mixtape 7
|Australian
|100
|Community Radio
|Look Now You're Cursed
|Local
|101
|The Skeleton Club
|Rattle and Smoke
|Local
Stats
70% Local
86% Australian
14% International
Brilliant show, everyone! I listened to the first 3 hours or so and the line-up of music was just fantastic!