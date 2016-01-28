Top 100+1 for 2015

Position Artist Release Origin

1 Wireheads Big Issues Local

2 Babes Are Wolves You Only Live Twice Local

3 The Villenettes Lady Luck Local

4 Kitchen Witch Trouble Local

5 Black Coral Big Nothing Local

6 The Systemaddicts Broken Hearted on the Nullarbor Local

7 The Toss Yob Local

8 Hunky Punks Live at the Sound Lounge Local

9 Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys Live at the Sound Lounge Local

10 The Burning Sea Dead Language Local

11 Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls Local

12 Men With Chips Double Definition Local

13 Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys Local

14 The Dunes Live at the Sound Lounge Local

15 Various Punk 45: Burn Rubber City Burn International

16 Terrible Truths Terrible Truths Local

17 Flyying Colours ROYGBIV Australian

18 Startakit Better Than Homeless Gardens Local

19 Psychodelicacy Live To Air Local

20 Old Mate Maraby Local

21 Various Grid City Itch Local

22 Glass Skies / The Dunes Split 7" Local

23 Rapid Transport In Transit Local

24 The Saucermen Fangs Local

25 Flangipanis Gouge Out Your Eyes Australian

26 Courtney Barnett Sometimes I Sit and Think, Sometimes I Just Sit Australian

27 Thanes Let All The Poisons That Lurk In The Mud Hatch Out Local

28 The Dagoes Supreme (reissue) Local

29 Fiendish Cavendish Aim Low And Hit Local

30 Thee Oh Sees Mutilator Defeated At Last International

31 Squeaker In Love / In Madness Local

32 Rule of Thirds Rule of Thirds Local

33 The Violet Crams Cram It In Ya Local

34 Andy & Marta Dressed In Blue Local

35 Sparkspitter Techne Local

36 Goldstein Playing Dog Local

37 The Clangers The Clangers Local

38 William Street Strikers Nothing's Going On Local

39 The Sloe Ruin Country Music in a Bottle Local

40 Blank Realm Illegals In Heaven Australian

41 Moon Duo Shadow of the Sun International

42 Glass Skies Still Here Local

43 Rebecca Lyon Rebecca Lyon Collaboration Local

44 Centrelink Fuck The System Local

45 The Readymades All F'ed Up Local

46 Babes Are Wolves Wait Local

47 Picnic Casket Demo Local

48 iHeart Intermittent Heart Local

49 Various Rock! Wreck! Rule! International

50 The Fall Sublingual Tablet International

51 Mr Gasman Live at the Sound Lounge Local

52 Captain Spud Tiger Squad Local

53 Cosmic Psychos Cum The Raw Prawn Australian

54 Thanes Infinite Hold Local

55 Kaurna Cronin Glass Fool Local

56 Twerps Range Anxiety Australian

57 Dick Diver Melbourne, Florida Australian

58 The Sunday Reeds Pretty People Local

59 Snobby Oxalis You Dig Local

60 Various Punk 45: Extermination Nights in the Sixth City International

61 Young Offenders Young Offenders Local

62 Sonatine Aurora Australis Local

63 The Aves Juan Bianco Local

64 Various Dust on the Nettles International

65 Profiteers Burn It Down Local

66 The Lizards Future Life Local

67 Ben Gel and the Boneyard Saints The Baddest Man in Shit Town Local

68 Wild Rocket Daisy Dream Local

69 West Thebarton Brothel Party West Thebarton Brothel Party Local

70 Lazy Eye Single Malt Blues Local

71 Pond Man It Feels Like Space Again Australian

72 Mercury Rev The Light In You International

73 Various Nick Cave Heard Them Here First International

74 Loren Kate Til Night Meets The Sun Local

75 Battle of Flowers Battle of Flowers Local

76 Various Sherwood At The Controls International

77 The Stoneage Hearts Hung Up (on you) Australian

78 Soberphobia Who The Fuck Has Got My Lighter Local

79 Juliet Ward Jessamine Local

80 The Villenettes Lady Luck B Sides Local

81 Koral and the Goodbye Horses Nocturnes Local

82 Sparkspitter Doxa Local

83 Star Dropper The Universe Will Kill You Local

84 Love of Diagrams Blast Australian

85 Los Dominados Ozone St Australian

86 Various Ladyz in Noyz vol 2 Australian

87 Shock Waves Enough to kill 10 men Australian

88 Kahiwa First Kiss Australian

89 The Aves Good News Local

90 West Thebarton Brothel Party Misohponia Local

91 Vintage Violence Vintage Violence Local

92 The Zakary Thaks It's The End The Definitive Collection International

93 Magic Bones Danger I Am Australian

94 Los Tones Psychotropic Australian

95 Vice Squad Cardboard Country International

96 Spray Paint Punters on a Barge

97 The Seven Ups The Seven Ups Australian

98 Appomattox Run Appomattox Run Local

99 Frank Loves Joan Frank Loves Joan Local

100 Garry Moonboot Masters Electrified Moonboot Local