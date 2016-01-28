Top 100+1 for 2015

PositionArtistReleaseOrigin
1WireheadsBig IssuesLocal
2Babes Are WolvesYou Only Live TwiceLocal
3The VillenettesLady LuckLocal
4Kitchen WitchTroubleLocal
5Black CoralBig NothingLocal
6The SystemaddictsBroken Hearted on the NullarborLocal
7The TossYobLocal
8Hunky PunksLive at the Sound LoungeLocal
9Stabbitha & The Knifey WifeysLive at the Sound LoungeLocal
10The Burning SeaDead LanguageLocal
11Juliette Seizure and the Tremor DollsJuliette Seizure and the Tremor DollsLocal
12Men With ChipsDouble DefinitionLocal
13Stabbitha and the Knifey WifeysStabbitha and the Knifey WifeysLocal
14The DunesLive at the Sound LoungeLocal
15VariousPunk 45: Burn Rubber City BurnInternational
16Terrible TruthsTerrible TruthsLocal
17Flyying ColoursROYGBIVAustralian
18StartakitBetter Than Homeless GardensLocal
19PsychodelicacyLive To AirLocal
20Old MateMarabyLocal
21VariousGrid City ItchLocal
22Glass Skies / The DunesSplit 7"Local
23Rapid TransportIn TransitLocal
24The SaucermenFangsLocal
25FlangipanisGouge Out Your EyesAustralian
26Courtney BarnettSometimes I Sit and Think, Sometimes I Just SitAustralian
27ThanesLet All The Poisons That Lurk In The Mud Hatch OutLocal
28The DagoesSupreme (reissue)Local
29Fiendish CavendishAim Low And HitLocal
30Thee Oh SeesMutilator Defeated At LastInternational
31SqueakerIn Love / In MadnessLocal
32Rule of ThirdsRule of ThirdsLocal
33The Violet CramsCram It In YaLocal
34Andy & MartaDressed In BlueLocal
35SparkspitterTechneLocal
36GoldsteinPlaying DogLocal
37The ClangersThe ClangersLocal
38William Street StrikersNothing's Going OnLocal
39The Sloe RuinCountry Music in a BottleLocal
40Blank RealmIllegals In HeavenAustralian
41Moon DuoShadow of the SunInternational
42Glass SkiesStill HereLocal
43Rebecca LyonRebecca Lyon CollaborationLocal
44CentrelinkFuck The SystemLocal
45The ReadymadesAll F'ed UpLocal
46Babes Are WolvesWaitLocal
47Picnic CasketDemoLocal
48iHeartIntermittent HeartLocal
49VariousRock! Wreck! Rule!International
50The FallSublingual TabletInternational
51Mr GasmanLive at the Sound LoungeLocal
52Captain SpudTiger SquadLocal
53Cosmic PsychosCum The Raw PrawnAustralian
54ThanesInfinite HoldLocal
55Kaurna CroninGlass FoolLocal
56TwerpsRange AnxietyAustralian
57Dick DiverMelbourne, FloridaAustralian
58The Sunday ReedsPretty PeopleLocal
59Snobby OxalisYou DigLocal
60VariousPunk 45: Extermination Nights in the Sixth CityInternational
61Young OffendersYoung OffendersLocal
62SonatineAurora AustralisLocal
63The AvesJuan BiancoLocal
64VariousDust on the NettlesInternational
65ProfiteersBurn It DownLocal
66The LizardsFuture LifeLocal
67Ben Gel and the Boneyard SaintsThe Baddest Man in Shit TownLocal
68Wild RocketDaisy DreamLocal
69West Thebarton Brothel PartyWest Thebarton Brothel PartyLocal
70Lazy EyeSingle Malt BluesLocal
71PondMan It Feels Like Space AgainAustralian
72Mercury RevThe Light In YouInternational
73VariousNick Cave Heard Them Here FirstInternational
74Loren KateTil Night Meets The SunLocal
75Battle of FlowersBattle of FlowersLocal
76VariousSherwood At The ControlsInternational
77The Stoneage HeartsHung Up (on you)Australian
78SoberphobiaWho The Fuck Has Got My LighterLocal
79Juliet WardJessamineLocal
80The VillenettesLady Luck B SidesLocal
81Koral and the Goodbye HorsesNocturnesLocal
82SparkspitterDoxaLocal
83Star DropperThe Universe Will Kill YouLocal
84Love of DiagramsBlastAustralian
85Los DominadosOzone StAustralian
86VariousLadyz in Noyz vol 2Australian
87Shock WavesEnough to kill 10 menAustralian
88KahiwaFirst KissAustralian
89The AvesGood NewsLocal
90West Thebarton Brothel PartyMisohponiaLocal
91Vintage ViolenceVintage ViolenceLocal
92The Zakary ThaksIt's The End The Definitive CollectionInternational
93Magic BonesDanger I AmAustralian
94Los TonesPsychotropicAustralian
95Vice SquadCardboard CountryInternational
96Spray PaintPunters on a Barge
97The Seven UpsThe Seven UpsAustralian
98Appomattox RunAppomattox RunLocal
99Frank Loves JoanFrank Loves JoanLocal
100Garry Moonboot MastersElectrified MoonbootLocal
101Peter HeadI'm In Love with an Arse EaterLocal

Stats

71% Local
88% Australian
12% International

2 thoughts on “Top 100+1 for 2015

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *