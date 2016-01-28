Top 100+1 for 2015

|Position
|Artist
|Release
|Origin
|1
|Wireheads
|Big Issues
|Local
|2
|Babes Are Wolves
|You Only Live Twice
|Local
|3
|The Villenettes
|Lady Luck
|Local
|4
|Kitchen Witch
|Trouble
|Local
|5
|Black Coral
|Big Nothing
|Local
|6
|The Systemaddicts
|Broken Hearted on the Nullarbor
|Local
|7
|The Toss
|Yob
|Local
|8
|Hunky Punks
|Live at the Sound Lounge
|Local
|9
|Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys
|Live at the Sound Lounge
|Local
|10
|The Burning Sea
|Dead Language
|Local
|11
|Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls
|Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls
|Local
|12
|Men With Chips
|Double Definition
|Local
|13
|Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys
|Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys
|Local
|14
|The Dunes
|Live at the Sound Lounge
|Local
|15
|Various
|Punk 45: Burn Rubber City Burn
|International
|16
|Terrible Truths
|Terrible Truths
|Local
|17
|Flyying Colours
|ROYGBIV
|Australian
|18
|Startakit
|Better Than Homeless Gardens
|Local
|19
|Psychodelicacy
|Live To Air
|Local
|20
|Old Mate
|Maraby
|Local
|21
|Various
|Grid City Itch
|Local
|22
|Glass Skies / The Dunes
|Split 7"
|Local
|23
|Rapid Transport
|In Transit
|Local
|24
|The Saucermen
|Fangs
|Local
|25
|Flangipanis
|Gouge Out Your Eyes
|Australian
|26
|Courtney Barnett
|Sometimes I Sit and Think, Sometimes I Just Sit
|Australian
|27
|Thanes
|Let All The Poisons That Lurk In The Mud Hatch Out
|Local
|28
|The Dagoes
|Supreme (reissue)
|Local
|29
|Fiendish Cavendish
|Aim Low And Hit
|Local
|30
|Thee Oh Sees
|Mutilator Defeated At Last
|International
|31
|Squeaker
|In Love / In Madness
|Local
|32
|Rule of Thirds
|Rule of Thirds
|Local
|33
|The Violet Crams
|Cram It In Ya
|Local
|34
|Andy & Marta
|Dressed In Blue
|Local
|35
|Sparkspitter
|Techne
|Local
|36
|Goldstein
|Playing Dog
|Local
|37
|The Clangers
|The Clangers
|Local
|38
|William Street Strikers
|Nothing's Going On
|Local
|39
|The Sloe Ruin
|Country Music in a Bottle
|Local
|40
|Blank Realm
|Illegals In Heaven
|Australian
|41
|Moon Duo
|Shadow of the Sun
|International
|42
|Glass Skies
|Still Here
|Local
|43
|Rebecca Lyon
|Rebecca Lyon Collaboration
|Local
|44
|Centrelink
|Fuck The System
|Local
|45
|The Readymades
|All F'ed Up
|Local
|46
|Babes Are Wolves
|Wait
|Local
|47
|Picnic Casket
|Demo
|Local
|48
|iHeart
|Intermittent Heart
|Local
|49
|Various
|Rock! Wreck! Rule!
|International
|50
|The Fall
|Sublingual Tablet
|International
|51
|Mr Gasman
|Live at the Sound Lounge
|Local
|52
|Captain Spud
|Tiger Squad
|Local
|53
|Cosmic Psychos
|Cum The Raw Prawn
|Australian
|54
|Thanes
|Infinite Hold
|Local
|55
|Kaurna Cronin
|Glass Fool
|Local
|56
|Twerps
|Range Anxiety
|Australian
|57
|Dick Diver
|Melbourne, Florida
|Australian
|58
|The Sunday Reeds
|Pretty People
|Local
|59
|Snobby Oxalis
|You Dig
|Local
|60
|Various
|Punk 45: Extermination Nights in the Sixth City
|International
|61
|Young Offenders
|Young Offenders
|Local
|62
|Sonatine
|Aurora Australis
|Local
|63
|The Aves
|Juan Bianco
|Local
|64
|Various
|Dust on the Nettles
|International
|65
|Profiteers
|Burn It Down
|Local
|66
|The Lizards
|Future Life
|Local
|67
|Ben Gel and the Boneyard Saints
|The Baddest Man in Shit Town
|Local
|68
|Wild Rocket
|Daisy Dream
|Local
|69
|West Thebarton Brothel Party
|West Thebarton Brothel Party
|Local
|70
|Lazy Eye
|Single Malt Blues
|Local
|71
|Pond
|Man It Feels Like Space Again
|Australian
|72
|Mercury Rev
|The Light In You
|International
|73
|Various
|Nick Cave Heard Them Here First
|International
|74
|Loren Kate
|Til Night Meets The Sun
|Local
|75
|Battle of Flowers
|Battle of Flowers
|Local
|76
|Various
|Sherwood At The Controls
|International
|77
|The Stoneage Hearts
|Hung Up (on you)
|Australian
|78
|Soberphobia
|Who The Fuck Has Got My Lighter
|Local
|79
|Juliet Ward
|Jessamine
|Local
|80
|The Villenettes
|Lady Luck B Sides
|Local
|81
|Koral and the Goodbye Horses
|Nocturnes
|Local
|82
|Sparkspitter
|Doxa
|Local
|83
|Star Dropper
|The Universe Will Kill You
|Local
|84
|Love of Diagrams
|Blast
|Australian
|85
|Los Dominados
|Ozone St
|Australian
|86
|Various
|Ladyz in Noyz vol 2
|Australian
|87
|Shock Waves
|Enough to kill 10 men
|Australian
|88
|Kahiwa
|First Kiss
|Australian
|89
|The Aves
|Good News
|Local
|90
|West Thebarton Brothel Party
|Misohponia
|Local
|91
|Vintage Violence
|Vintage Violence
|Local
|92
|The Zakary Thaks
|It's The End The Definitive Collection
|International
|93
|Magic Bones
|Danger I Am
|Australian
|94
|Los Tones
|Psychotropic
|Australian
|95
|Vice Squad
|Cardboard Country
|International
|96
|Spray Paint
|Punters on a Barge
|97
|The Seven Ups
|The Seven Ups
|Australian
|98
|Appomattox Run
|Appomattox Run
|Local
|99
|Frank Loves Joan
|Frank Loves Joan
|Local
|100
|Garry Moonboot Masters
|Electrified Moonboot
|Local
|101
|Peter Head
|I'm In Love with an Arse Eater
|Local
Stats
71% Local
88% Australian
12% International
Dust On The Nettles should be listed as International,not Australian. Great Top 101 this year.
What, no Velvet Moth!