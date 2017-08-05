The Sound Lounge is kindly brought to you by the Sound Lounge Team every Saturday night between 9pm and 11pm. Our endeavor is to broadcast the live music of local musicians live to air, to you, wherever you may be. Thanks for your ears, and cheers!

Coming Up:

24 February – Piers Diprose

03 March – Fritz Dolly

17 March – Only Objects

14 April – St Judes

21 April – Those Magnificent Screaming Bastards

05 May – The Young And The Wrestlers



Getting your band on The Sound Lounge

The Sound Lounge invites bands to perform on the show. There is no application process to get your band in. However, to be invited we need to know who you are. The best thing you can do is send us your music so we can play your music and the Three D community can get to know you!