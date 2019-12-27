We want your stories!
Written by Michael on December 27, 2019
Three D Radio is turning 40 and we want to know what that means to you
We’re more than a local music station, we’re your community, and in our 40th year we want to celebrate with you.
We play a big part in your lives… and we want to know how we play a part in yours.
Are you a muso whose music is played on the airwaves? Or did Three D help you discover your favourite local band? Maybe you met your partner or best mate through the station!
Whatever your connection…
We want to hear why you’re a part of the Three D community. Use the form below to tell us your Three D story, or email us at yourstories@threedradio.com
Tagged as 40 40th birthday your stories