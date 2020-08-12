Vale Neville Clarke from Disk-Edits

Very sad news that Neville Clarke, founder of Adelaide business Disk-Edits, passed away on Friday 7th August. Since 1993, Neville has made a huge contribution to the local music scene, recording and/or mastering many of the CDs that local bands and artists have released.

He will greatly missed by his family, friends and the Adelaide music scene, including us here at Three D Radio.

Neville lived with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma for 20 years – if you would like to make a donation in honour of his memory please consider donating to the Leukaemia Foundation at https://bit.ly/2XG8Ffz 1