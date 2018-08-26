Vale Kerry Briggs

It is with great sadness that we announce that long time PMBA member Kerry Briggs passed away on Wednesday 22 August.

Most people will be familiar with Kerry as the co-presenter of Oscillate Wildly on Saturdays 5-7pm.

Kerry was a fundamental part of Three D Radio and 5MMM prior for more than 33 years and it is difficult to list all of the incredible contribution she made towards making the station what it is today.

Long time close friend and Oscillate Wildly co-presenter Ian recalls some of the highlights of Kerry’s time with the PMBA.

“I met Kerry the very first week I started at Triple M at the end of 1986. I had been listening to her for some time before that and was delighted to meet the face behind the voice!

“My understanding is that she started off as part of a news program called One O’clock Stop.

“She co-presented Women’s’ Magazine with her friend Pier DuPlessis for some time. Women’s’ Magazine was a mix of music, information and interviews about women’s issues. It later became Radio for the Majority, until its demise in the late 90s.

“Kerry also co-presented two Friday drive programs, Rockzine (with Ken Grady) and its successor, Know Your Product (with Paul Champion), from the mid 80s through to the early to mid 90s. Both programs were high-profile music magazine shows (in the days before we had Drive programs 5 days a week) and included interviews with local, interstate & overseas bands each week.

“At the same time, Kerry presented general music programs including Play, Don’t Worry (mid 80s) and the perennial Lawnmower Music (late 80s to mid 90s).

“She also contributed interviews to Women On the Line, part of the CBAA’s National Programming Service, which at the time was distributed on cassette to community stations across the country, and worked with the likes of Nicky Page (who started at Triple M and later moved to 5UV/ Radio Adelaide) and Deb Welch (former General Manager of Radio Adelaide).

“After a break from about 1994 while her children were growing up, she came back and started co-presenting Oscillate Wildly with me in 1999.

“Apart from her on-air activities, Kerry was very active in the running of the station, including being a member of BOTA (Broadcast Operations and Training) in the mid 80s, then its successors – the Operations Sub Committee in the late 80s and the Programming Committee in the early 90s.

“Kerry was also a member of the Management Committee/Board for much of the time from around 1986 through to about 1994 and then again in 2014-16. She was Chair of the PMBA in the early 90s and convener of VAT from 2014-16.”

Kerry was an excellent interviewer, announcer, trainer and above all an excellent person with a wicked sense of humour.

On behalf of the PMBA Board and members, our deepest thoughts and condolences go to Kerry’s family and friends.