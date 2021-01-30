Top 101+1 for 2020

Andrew Kieswetter On January 31, 2021 at 1:19 am The title of The Residents’ cd at #33 in the 2020 Top 101 is ‘Metal Meat & Bone : The Songs Of Dyin’ Dog.’ It’s listed as ‘Bury My Bone’ on the chart. Please correct this. Great Top 101 this year btw. Reply
Ian Moore On February 1, 2021 at 5:17 pm
Thanks Andrew – I copied it from the running sheet & didn’t check it was correct. I’ve corrected it now.
Andrew Kieswetter On February 20, 2021 at 1:33 pm
Thanks Ian.