THE HOOT IS RETURNING TO LINDE RESERVE

Yes folks, after 6 months of Hoot by email we are excited to announce that once again The Hoot is going live in the park. On Monday October 5th, you are invited to come to Linde Reserve, Nelson Street Stepney for the return of Hoot as normal. Well, the new normal. We will be observing COVID regulations and will be adapting to required changes as they occur (and of course don’t some if you are unwell or have just returned from overseas or interstate)

Audience members will be required to bring a picnic rug to stake their claim on the grass, at least 1.5 metres from the next picnic rug. One rug per family group. If you need to bring a chair, it must be sitting on your rug.

A COVID marshall we be in attendance to advise and keep us all alert and not alarmed.

So that’s it – the Hoot live in Linde Reserve, Stepney, 8pm Monday October 5. Yeehaw!