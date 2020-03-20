Supporting our community through COVID-19

Three D Radio is committed to following the advice of federal government departments and relevant health authorities in deciding our actions regarding COVID-19.

We are committed to ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of our members, whilst maintaining our regular programming.

In line with latest advice, our office in St Peters SA is closed to walk-ins, with only key members and essential activities to facilitate our broadcast.

We are concerned for everybody impacted by this, and ask you to continue to support your favourite artist where possible by online sales, streaming, and orders.

We will provide updates as the situation evolves, and we thank you for your patience and understanding in these difficult times. Please take the advice of our health experts, continue to support community groups, and most importantly treat each other with the kindness, respect, and compassion that is needed at this time.

On behalf of all our volunteer members, we wish you a safe time.