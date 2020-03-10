Playlist: 2020/03/10

- The Vines – Get Free
- Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine – Brown Lipstick Parade
- The Asteroids Galaxy Tour – The Sun Ain’t Shining No More
- Stormset – All the others
- Hearts and Rockets – Dead as disco
- Bodyjar – Windsok
- Wing Defence – Hindsight
- FANGZ – Self medicate
- TORK – Dog Day
- Dark Fair – Off into my head
- The Real Mac – Back to work
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – The Terrors
- Party Dozen – Auto Loser
- The Jezabels – Pleasure Drive
- Cable Ties – Tell them where to go
- The Drones – Taman Shud
- The Meanies – All the bought men
- The Lizards – No Fractreu
- Heinous Crimes – Procrastination
- Ruby Fields – Dodgy Neighbours
- Parquet Courts – Stoned and Starving
- Jackie Brown Jr – Lake Loser
Reader's opinions