Playlist: 2020/03/10

  1. The Vines – Get Free
  2. Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine – Brown Lipstick Parade
  3. The Asteroids Galaxy Tour – The Sun Ain’t Shining No More
  4. Stormset – All the others
  5. Hearts and Rockets – Dead as disco
  6. Bodyjar – Windsok
  7. Wing Defence – Hindsight
  8. FANGZ – Self medicate
  9. TORK – Dog Day
  10. Dark Fair – Off into my head
  11. The Real Mac – Back to work
  12. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – The Terrors
  13. Party Dozen – Auto Loser
  14. The Jezabels – Pleasure Drive
  15. Cable Ties – Tell them where to go
  16. The Drones – Taman Shud
  17. The Meanies – All the bought men
  18. The Lizards – No Fractreu
  19. Heinous Crimes – Procrastination
  20. Ruby Fields – Dodgy Neighbours
  21. Parquet Courts – Stoned and Starving
  22. Jackie Brown Jr – Lake Loser
