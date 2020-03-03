Playlist: 2020/03/03

Written by on March 3, 2021

  1. Sparkspitter – Jinx
  2. The Amazing Snakeheads – Here it comes again
  3. Brenton Manser – Abel & The Bad One
  4. Fangs – Self Medicate
  5. Totally Unicorn – Like
  6. Amyl and the Sniffers – Cup of destiny
  7. A Swayze & The Ghosts – Suddenly
  8. DZ Deathrays – All or nothing
  9. Bec Stevens – They don’t build cars like this anymore
  10. Parquet Courts – Before the water gets too high
  11. Mt Mountain – Tassels
  12. Teenage Joans – Something about being sixteen
  13. Horror My Friend – Pavement
  14. Lagwagon – May 16
  15. Wet Lips – Here if you need
  16. Methyl Ethel – Real Tight
  17. Dom and the Wizards – Outlaws and the cops
  18. Children Collide – We live in fear
  19. No No No No No – Sunsets
  20. The Readymades – Ghost and the bones
  21. Flyying Colours – White Knuckles
