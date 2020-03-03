Playlist: 2020/03/03

- Sparkspitter – Jinx
- The Amazing Snakeheads – Here it comes again
- Brenton Manser – Abel & The Bad One
- Fangs – Self Medicate
- Totally Unicorn – Like
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Cup of destiny
- A Swayze & The Ghosts – Suddenly
- DZ Deathrays – All or nothing
- Bec Stevens – They don’t build cars like this anymore
- Parquet Courts – Before the water gets too high
- Mt Mountain – Tassels
- Teenage Joans – Something about being sixteen
- Horror My Friend – Pavement
- Lagwagon – May 16
- Wet Lips – Here if you need
- Methyl Ethel – Real Tight
- Dom and the Wizards – Outlaws and the cops
- Children Collide – We live in fear
- No No No No No – Sunsets
- The Readymades – Ghost and the bones
- Flyying Colours – White Knuckles
Reader's opinions