Playlist: 2020/02/24

February 24, 2021

  1. Daft Punk – Around the world
  2. Super Best Friends – Out tonight
  3. Heaps Good Friends – Up close and personal
  4. Ali Barter – Ur a piece of shit
  5. Young Offenders – Black and blue
  6. Atoms For Peace – Before your very eyes
  7. Neon Tetra – Bite the bullet
  8. Ausmuteants – Tunnel Vision
  9. Flyying Colours – I don’t want to let you down
  10. 8 Bit Love – FOMO
  11. Dom & The Wizards – Outlaws and the cops
  12. Los Palms – Junkie Hotel
  13. Pat Ram – The Golden Hour
  14. Nouvelle Vague – Guns of Brixton
  15. Seabass – Brains
  16. Queens of the Stoneage – If I had a tail
  17. Polish Club – Stop for a minute
  18. CLEWS – want you that way
  19. Sleaford Mods – Tweet tweet tweet
  20. Rabid Dogs – Hangin’ Round
