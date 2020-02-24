Playlist: 2020/02/24

- Daft Punk – Around the world
- Super Best Friends – Out tonight
- Heaps Good Friends – Up close and personal
- Ali Barter – Ur a piece of shit
- Young Offenders – Black and blue
- Atoms For Peace – Before your very eyes
- Neon Tetra – Bite the bullet
- Ausmuteants – Tunnel Vision
- Flyying Colours – I don’t want to let you down
- 8 Bit Love – FOMO
- Dom & The Wizards – Outlaws and the cops
- Los Palms – Junkie Hotel
- Pat Ram – The Golden Hour
- Nouvelle Vague – Guns of Brixton
- Seabass – Brains
- Queens of the Stoneage – If I had a tail
- Polish Club – Stop for a minute
- CLEWS – want you that way
- Sleaford Mods – Tweet tweet tweet
- Rabid Dogs – Hangin’ Round
