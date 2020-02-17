Playlist: 2020/02/17

- Brass Against – Guerilla Radio
- Tiger Et Ghost – Blind art collector
- Thanes – Kingdom of the nobots
- Adolescents – Amoeba
- Population of Mars – Golden age of physics
- Alpha Beta Fox – Michael Collins
- Bad Dreems – Mob Rule
- Goon Wizarrd – Mediocre Mountain
- Sarah Blasko – Don’t U Eva
- The Peep Tempel – Carol
- DZ Deathrays – All or nothing
- Men with chips – Sentiment
- Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – Human, I am
- AGENDER – Patience is for waiters
- Moody Beach – Why Not
- Deep Sea Data – Hold your head high
- of Montreal – The past is a grotesque animal
- Totally Unicorn – Like
- Heaps Good Friends – Up Close and Personal
- Bob Log III – All the rockets go bang
