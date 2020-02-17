Playlist: 2020/02/17

Written by on February 17, 2021

  1. Brass Against – Guerilla Radio
  2. Tiger Et Ghost – Blind art collector
  3. Thanes – Kingdom of the nobots
  4. Adolescents – Amoeba
  5. Population of Mars – Golden age of physics
  6. Alpha Beta Fox – Michael Collins
  7. Bad Dreems – Mob Rule
  8. Goon Wizarrd – Mediocre Mountain
  9. Sarah Blasko – Don’t U Eva
  10. The Peep Tempel – Carol
  11. DZ Deathrays – All or nothing
  12. Men with chips – Sentiment
  13. Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – Human, I am
  14. AGENDER – Patience is for waiters
  15. Moody Beach – Why Not
  16. Deep Sea Data – Hold your head high
  17. of Montreal – The past is a grotesque animal
  18. Totally Unicorn – Like
  19. Heaps Good Friends – Up Close and Personal
  20. Bob Log III – All the rockets go bang
Author

Michael

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Playlist: 2020/02/24

Previous post

Playlist: 2020/02/10

Current track

Title

Artist