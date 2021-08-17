Radiothon 2021 Prizes!

We’re shouting it from the mountains! It’s radiothon time once again. Listeners old and new should be aware that radiothon is our yearly subscription drive to keep the station pumping out tunes for another year.





As a little incentive every subscriber every subscriber goes in the running to win a prize from our subscriber or band prize pool! These prizes are donated by supportive local businesses, many of whom also provide discounts when you flash your subscriber card.





You can do your part to support the station by purchasing a regular ($65), concession ($45), or band subscription ($65). Each subscription comes with a copy of Depthcharge 20, our annual compilation of fine new releases, your personal subscriber card, sticker, and a programme guide.

The fan favourite full house subscription comes with everything mentioned above, our lastest tshirt, stubby holder, and tote bag!

Now take a look at all the prizes!