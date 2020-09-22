Radiothon 2020 Prize Winners

Written by on September 22, 2020

Here are the winners of the Radiothon 2020 Prize Draw. Thank you once again for your support during Radiothon – we simply could not be on air without you!

We’ll be in getting in contact with the prize winners, so hang tight if you’ve won something!

Individual Draw

BusinessPrizeValueSub #first_nametown
The Hotel MetroGolden Ticket -Every gig at the Metro for 12 months!$600.003605MungoHilton
The GovGolden Ticket – $400 towards gigs, $200 food and bar$600.003800ZoeFindon
ReRun RecordsVinyl Crate$1,000.003558DavidHectorville
The Capri Theatre GoodwoodCinephile Ticket – a double pass every month$408.002452NadiaMayland
Haymes Paint Norwood$250 paint voucher$250.00768PraneeKilkenny
Haymes Paint Norwood$250 paint voucher$250.002380CecileMaylands
Three D RadioLive @ Studio 3 Private Show. You and 4 mates attend a LfS3 gig with a 6 pack thrown inpriceless797Rob (Willy)Clearview
Three D RadioLive @ Studio 3 Private Show. You and 4 mates attend a LfS3 gig with a 6 pack thrown inpriceless3324IanBelair
Small Change WinesA mixed dozen wines from their Road Trip range$300.0063DaveCumberland Park
Bedford Park Constructions2 hour home maintenence with a licensed builder$400.00634MatthewBrooklyn Park
Beathe Stretch FloatClass Pass – 10 class pass (choice of yoga, dance, fitness)$200.003503VicPayneham South
Beathe Stretch FloatWellness pack: 1x Float therapy session, 1x Salt therapy session$114.002859RobertBrahma Lodge
Cafe Komodo$50 food and wine voucher$50.001302PeterBelair
Cafe Komodo$50 food and wine voucher$50.003247MickNorth Adelaide
Cafe Komodo$50 food and wine voucher$50.003782MartinChristies Beach
Cafe Komodo$50 food and wine voucher$50.001518JohnTrinity Gardens
The Wheaty$50 pub voucher$50.003790RossCamden Park
The Wheaty$50 pub voucher$50.003660TimMagill
The Golden Wattle$50 pub voucher$50.003576GrantBeulah Park
The Golden Wattle$50 pub voucher$50.00738PeterGlenalta
Rocktherapy CDs & Records$30 voucher$30.00820RoyMount Torrens
Rocktherapy CDs & Records$30 voucher$30.00705PaulCroydon
Rocktherapy CDs & Records$30 voucher$30.00332DavidCampbelltown
Rocktherapy CDs & Records$30 voucher$30.003765PaulSemaphore
Rocktherapy CDs & Records$30 voucher$30.003700JudySouth Brighton
Mr V Music$40 voucher plus music pack$150.003642SarahRed Lion
Three D RadioGuest program on selected Three D showspriceless3711DavidNairne
Three D Radio10 CD selection from our overflow library$100.002801GeoffNorwood
Three D Radio10 CD selection from our overflow library$100.003661AndrewProspect
Three D Radio10 CD selection from our overflow library$100.003767LouiseSeacliff

Band Draw

BusinessPrizeValueSubscriber #Band NameSuburb
SAE2 day studio package$1,200.003680The Howling FogCroydon
Ghost Note Studios2 day single recording$880.003682The Sunrise ShagsHayborough
Hillside Recordings1 day recording package$400.003627Anya AnastasiaLongwood
Australian Press MusicMerch pack$150.003676Hey HarriettLongwood
Three D Radio3 weeks of Local Band Rate Promo for your shows$297.00973The Asteroid BeltChristies Beach
Three D Radio3 weeks of Local Band Rate Promo for your shows$297.002954VisitorsDovar Gardens
Three D Radio3 weeks of Local Band Rate Promo for your shows$297.003498The Public EyeMagill
Three D Radio10 CD selection from our overflow library$100.003538The CondosKlemzig
Three D Radio10 CD selection from our overflow library$100.003575The Little Blue BeesYacka
