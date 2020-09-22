Radiothon 2020 Prize Winners

Here are the winners of the Radiothon 2020 Prize Draw. Thank you once again for your support during Radiothon – we simply could not be on air without you!

We’ll be in getting in contact with the prize winners, so hang tight if you’ve won something!

Individual Draw

Business Prize Value Sub # first_name town The Hotel Metro Golden Ticket -Every gig at the Metro for 12 months! $600.00 3605 Mungo Hilton The Gov Golden Ticket – $400 towards gigs, $200 food and bar $600.00 3800 Zoe Findon ReRun Records Vinyl Crate $1,000.00 3558 David Hectorville The Capri Theatre Goodwood Cinephile Ticket – a double pass every month $408.00 2452 Nadia Mayland Haymes Paint Norwood $250 paint voucher $250.00 768 Pranee Kilkenny Haymes Paint Norwood $250 paint voucher $250.00 2380 Cecile Maylands Three D Radio Live @ Studio 3 Private Show. You and 4 mates attend a LfS3 gig with a 6 pack thrown in priceless 797 Rob (Willy) Clearview Three D Radio Live @ Studio 3 Private Show. You and 4 mates attend a LfS3 gig with a 6 pack thrown in priceless 3324 Ian Belair Small Change Wines A mixed dozen wines from their Road Trip range $300.00 63 Dave Cumberland Park Bedford Park Constructions 2 hour home maintenence with a licensed builder $400.00 634 Matthew Brooklyn Park Beathe Stretch Float Class Pass – 10 class pass (choice of yoga, dance, fitness) $200.00 3503 Vic Payneham South Beathe Stretch Float Wellness pack: 1x Float therapy session, 1x Salt therapy session $114.00 2859 Robert Brahma Lodge Cafe Komodo $50 food and wine voucher $50.00 1302 Peter Belair Cafe Komodo $50 food and wine voucher $50.00 3247 Mick North Adelaide Cafe Komodo $50 food and wine voucher $50.00 3782 Martin Christies Beach Cafe Komodo $50 food and wine voucher $50.00 1518 John Trinity Gardens The Wheaty $50 pub voucher $50.00 3790 Ross Camden Park The Wheaty $50 pub voucher $50.00 3660 Tim Magill The Golden Wattle $50 pub voucher $50.00 3576 Grant Beulah Park The Golden Wattle $50 pub voucher $50.00 738 Peter Glenalta Rocktherapy CDs & Records $30 voucher $30.00 820 Roy Mount Torrens Rocktherapy CDs & Records $30 voucher $30.00 705 Paul Croydon Rocktherapy CDs & Records $30 voucher $30.00 332 David Campbelltown Rocktherapy CDs & Records $30 voucher $30.00 3765 Paul Semaphore Rocktherapy CDs & Records $30 voucher $30.00 3700 Judy South Brighton Mr V Music $40 voucher plus music pack $150.00 3642 Sarah Red Lion Three D Radio Guest program on selected Three D shows priceless 3711 David Nairne Three D Radio 10 CD selection from our overflow library $100.00 2801 Geoff Norwood Three D Radio 10 CD selection from our overflow library $100.00 3661 Andrew Prospect Three D Radio 10 CD selection from our overflow library $100.00 3767 Louise Seacliff

Band Draw

Business Prize Value Subscriber # Band Name Suburb SAE 2 day studio package $1,200.00 3680 The Howling Fog Croydon Ghost Note Studios 2 day single recording $880.00 3682 The Sunrise Shags Hayborough Hillside Recordings 1 day recording package $400.00 3627 Anya Anastasia Longwood Australian Press Music Merch pack $150.00 3676 Hey Harriett Longwood Three D Radio 3 weeks of Local Band Rate Promo for your shows $297.00 973 The Asteroid Belt Christies Beach Three D Radio 3 weeks of Local Band Rate Promo for your shows $297.00 2954 Visitors Dovar Gardens Three D Radio 3 weeks of Local Band Rate Promo for your shows $297.00 3498 The Public Eye Magill Three D Radio 10 CD selection from our overflow library $100.00 3538 The Condos Klemzig Three D Radio 10 CD selection from our overflow library $100.00 3575 The Little Blue Bees Yacka