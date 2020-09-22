Radiothon 2020 Prize Winners
Written by Michael on September 22, 2020
Here are the winners of the Radiothon 2020 Prize Draw. Thank you once again for your support during Radiothon – we simply could not be on air without you!
We’ll be in getting in contact with the prize winners, so hang tight if you’ve won something!
Individual Draw
|Business
|Prize
|Value
|Sub #
|first_name
|town
|The Hotel Metro
|Golden Ticket -Every gig at the Metro for 12 months!
|$600.00
|3605
|Mungo
|Hilton
|The Gov
|Golden Ticket – $400 towards gigs, $200 food and bar
|$600.00
|3800
|Zoe
|Findon
|ReRun Records
|Vinyl Crate
|$1,000.00
|3558
|David
|Hectorville
|The Capri Theatre Goodwood
|Cinephile Ticket – a double pass every month
|$408.00
|2452
|Nadia
|Mayland
|Haymes Paint Norwood
|$250 paint voucher
|$250.00
|768
|Pranee
|Kilkenny
|Haymes Paint Norwood
|$250 paint voucher
|$250.00
|2380
|Cecile
|Maylands
|Three D Radio
|Live @ Studio 3 Private Show. You and 4 mates attend a LfS3 gig with a 6 pack thrown in
|priceless
|797
|Rob (Willy)
|Clearview
|Three D Radio
|Live @ Studio 3 Private Show. You and 4 mates attend a LfS3 gig with a 6 pack thrown in
|priceless
|3324
|Ian
|Belair
|Small Change Wines
|A mixed dozen wines from their Road Trip range
|$300.00
|63
|Dave
|Cumberland Park
|Bedford Park Constructions
|2 hour home maintenence with a licensed builder
|$400.00
|634
|Matthew
|Brooklyn Park
|Beathe Stretch Float
|Class Pass – 10 class pass (choice of yoga, dance, fitness)
|$200.00
|3503
|Vic
|Payneham South
|Beathe Stretch Float
|Wellness pack: 1x Float therapy session, 1x Salt therapy session
|$114.00
|2859
|Robert
|Brahma Lodge
|Cafe Komodo
|$50 food and wine voucher
|$50.00
|1302
|Peter
|Belair
|Cafe Komodo
|$50 food and wine voucher
|$50.00
|3247
|Mick
|North Adelaide
|Cafe Komodo
|$50 food and wine voucher
|$50.00
|3782
|Martin
|Christies Beach
|Cafe Komodo
|$50 food and wine voucher
|$50.00
|1518
|John
|Trinity Gardens
|The Wheaty
|$50 pub voucher
|$50.00
|3790
|Ross
|Camden Park
|The Wheaty
|$50 pub voucher
|$50.00
|3660
|Tim
|Magill
|The Golden Wattle
|$50 pub voucher
|$50.00
|3576
|Grant
|Beulah Park
|The Golden Wattle
|$50 pub voucher
|$50.00
|738
|Peter
|Glenalta
|Rocktherapy CDs & Records
|$30 voucher
|$30.00
|820
|Roy
|Mount Torrens
|Rocktherapy CDs & Records
|$30 voucher
|$30.00
|705
|Paul
|Croydon
|Rocktherapy CDs & Records
|$30 voucher
|$30.00
|332
|David
|Campbelltown
|Rocktherapy CDs & Records
|$30 voucher
|$30.00
|3765
|Paul
|Semaphore
|Rocktherapy CDs & Records
|$30 voucher
|$30.00
|3700
|Judy
|South Brighton
|Mr V Music
|$40 voucher plus music pack
|$150.00
|3642
|Sarah
|Red Lion
|Three D Radio
|Guest program on selected Three D shows
|priceless
|3711
|David
|Nairne
|Three D Radio
|10 CD selection from our overflow library
|$100.00
|2801
|Geoff
|Norwood
|Three D Radio
|10 CD selection from our overflow library
|$100.00
|3661
|Andrew
|Prospect
|Three D Radio
|10 CD selection from our overflow library
|$100.00
|3767
|Louise
|Seacliff
Band Draw
|Business
|Prize
|Value
|Subscriber #
|Band Name
|Suburb
|SAE
|2 day studio package
|$1,200.00
|3680
|The Howling Fog
|Croydon
|Ghost Note Studios
|2 day single recording
|$880.00
|3682
|The Sunrise Shags
|Hayborough
|Hillside Recordings
|1 day recording package
|$400.00
|3627
|Anya Anastasia
|Longwood
|Australian Press Music
|Merch pack
|$150.00
|3676
|Hey Harriett
|Longwood
|Three D Radio
|3 weeks of Local Band Rate Promo for your shows
|$297.00
|973
|The Asteroid Belt
|Christies Beach
|Three D Radio
|3 weeks of Local Band Rate Promo for your shows
|$297.00
|2954
|Visitors
|Dovar Gardens
|Three D Radio
|3 weeks of Local Band Rate Promo for your shows
|$297.00
|3498
|The Public Eye
|Magill
|Three D Radio
|10 CD selection from our overflow library
|$100.00
|3538
|The Condos
|Klemzig
|Three D Radio
|10 CD selection from our overflow library
|$100.00
|3575
|The Little Blue Bees
|Yacka
