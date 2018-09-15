Radiothon 2018 Prize Winners

Here are the winners of our Radiothon Prize Draws! We’ll be contacting winners in the next week. Thanks again to our generous prize donors, and thank you for making Radiothon 2018 a smashing success!

Individual Prize Draw

Prize Subscriber # First Name Last Name Golden Ticket courtesy of The Gov. Includes $400 worth of show tickets and $200 of meals 916 Tim Walsh A Day’s Labour (builder/carpenter) courtesy of Bedford Park Constructions 2785 Kerrie Nannings A Dozen Bottles of Road Trip Rose courtesy of Small Change Wines 606 Mark Blumberg $250 garden supply voucher courtesy of Crafers Garden Centre 2988 Chris Charlton $250 paint & supplies vouchers courtesy of Haymes Paint Norwood 357 Dean Townroe $250 paint & supplies vouchers courtesy of Haymes Paint Norwood 2514 Robert Stafford a Bag of Books, courtesy of Imprints Booksellers 2999 Nick Matson 20 disk prize packs courtesy of Off The Hip Records 2931 Zac Burzacatt 20 disk prize packs courtesy of Off The Hip Records 3057 Henry Short 20 disk prize packs courtesy of Off The Hip Records 2810 Olivia Aquilina $100 bar tab courtesy of The Wheatsheaf Hotel 167 Adam Carter A delicious carton of beer courtesy of Little Bang Brewing 1960 David Wittkowsky Swirl Records prize pack including releases and merch, courtesy of Swirl Records 217 Anton Hill Breakfast and coffee for two courtesy of Cafe Troppo 115 Cherie Williams 1 x Carton of Coopers Vintage Ale, courtesy of Coopers 164 Paul Frost 1 x Coopers merchandise gift basket, courtesy of Coopers 3067 Barton Day $50 voucher plus beanie courtesy of Mr V Music 1114 Steve Martin $50 voucher courtesy of Pink Moon Saloon 5 Robert Ayliffe $50 meal voucher courtesy of Rising Sun Hotel Port Wakefield 2941 Michael Henson $50 voucher courtesy of Big Shed Brewing 886 Steve Smythe Chilli Mojo Gift Pack, courtesy of Chilli Mojo 1098 Greg McGrath 30 minute remedial massages courtesy of City Physio 768 Pranee Howland 30 minute remedial massages courtesy of City Physio 2745 Murray The Dog $40 voucher courtesy of Clarity Records 346 David Pech $30 voucher courtesy of Mr Sunshines Thebarton 3007 Rose Taino Three D Radio Album & Feature of the Week Pack 2199 Rachel West

Band Prize Draw

Prize Subscriber # Winner Two Day Studio Package, valued at $1200, courtesy of SAEQ Creative Institute 1108 The Saucermen Two day Recording and Mixing Package, valued at $880, courtesy of Ghostnote Studio 1045 Silent Duck $595 Mastering Package courtesy of Disk-Edits 1037 Profiteers One Day Recording Package, valued at $400, courtesy of Hillside Recordings 2842 Lucy Five Hour Recording Session, valued at $250, courtesy of Fish Shop Studios 2862 Brokelads Mixed Carton of Beer, courtesy of Brew Boys 2827 What Happens After Dark Mixed Carton of Beer, courtesy of Brew Boys 1890 The Public Servants Local Band Rate Promotion Packs – 3 weeks of on air promotion for your gigs, valued at $297 1717 The Deadbeats Local Band Rate Promotion Packs – 3 weeks of on air promotion for your gigs, valued at $297 1064 The Dunes Local Band Rate Promotion Packs – 3 weeks of on air promotion for your gigs, valued at $297 1082 The Tonight Show Merch Pack and Voucher courtesy of Australian Press Music 1388 Pete Wilson Full Day in St Paul’s Creative Centre’s song rooms 2826 Scrub Wrens Hot Desk Starter Pack Membership, courtesy of St Paul’s Creative Centre 2922 Rhythm Slaves of Satan