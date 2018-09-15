Radiothon 2018 Prize Winners
Written by Michael on September 15, 2018
Here are the winners of our Radiothon Prize Draws! We’ll be contacting winners in the next week. Thanks again to our generous prize donors, and thank you for making Radiothon 2018 a smashing success!
Individual Prize Draw
|Prize
|Subscriber #
|First Name
|Last Name
|Golden Ticket courtesy of The Gov. Includes $400 worth of show tickets and $200 of meals
|916
|Tim
|Walsh
|A Day’s Labour (builder/carpenter) courtesy of Bedford Park Constructions
|2785
|Kerrie
|Nannings
|A Dozen Bottles of Road Trip Rose courtesy of Small Change Wines
|606
|Mark
|Blumberg
|$250 garden supply voucher courtesy of Crafers Garden Centre
|2988
|Chris
|Charlton
|$250 paint & supplies vouchers courtesy of Haymes Paint Norwood
|357
|Dean
|Townroe
|$250 paint & supplies vouchers courtesy of Haymes Paint Norwood
|2514
|Robert
|Stafford
|a Bag of Books, courtesy of Imprints Booksellers
|2999
|Nick
|Matson
|20 disk prize packs courtesy of Off The Hip Records
|2931
|Zac
|Burzacatt
|20 disk prize packs courtesy of Off The Hip Records
|3057
|Henry
|Short
|20 disk prize packs courtesy of Off The Hip Records
|2810
|Olivia
|Aquilina
|$100 bar tab courtesy of The Wheatsheaf Hotel
|167
|Adam
|Carter
|A delicious carton of beer courtesy of Little Bang Brewing
|1960
|David
|Wittkowsky
|Swirl Records prize pack including releases and merch, courtesy of Swirl Records
|217
|Anton
|Hill
|Breakfast and coffee for two courtesy of Cafe Troppo
|115
|Cherie
|Williams
|1 x Carton of Coopers Vintage Ale, courtesy of Coopers
|164
|Paul
|Frost
|1 x Coopers merchandise gift basket, courtesy of Coopers
|3067
|Barton
|Day
|$50 voucher plus beanie courtesy of Mr V Music
|1114
|Steve
|Martin
|$50 voucher courtesy of Pink Moon Saloon
|5
|Robert
|Ayliffe
|$50 meal voucher courtesy of Rising Sun Hotel Port Wakefield
|2941
|Michael
|Henson
|$50 voucher courtesy of Big Shed Brewing
|886
|Steve
|Smythe
|Chilli Mojo Gift Pack, courtesy of Chilli Mojo
|1098
|Greg
|McGrath
|30 minute remedial massages courtesy of City Physio
|768
|Pranee
|Howland
|30 minute remedial massages courtesy of City Physio
|2745
|Murray
|The Dog
|$40 voucher courtesy of Clarity Records
|346
|David
|Pech
|$30 voucher courtesy of Mr Sunshines Thebarton
|3007
|Rose
|Taino
|Three D Radio Album & Feature of the Week Pack
|2199
|Rachel
|West
Band Prize Draw
|Prize
|Subscriber #
|Winner
|Two Day Studio Package, valued at $1200, courtesy of SAEQ Creative Institute
|1108
|The Saucermen
|Two day Recording and Mixing Package, valued at $880, courtesy of Ghostnote Studio
|1045
|Silent Duck
|$595 Mastering Package courtesy of Disk-Edits
|1037
|Profiteers
|One Day Recording Package, valued at $400, courtesy of Hillside Recordings
|2842
|Lucy
|Five Hour Recording Session, valued at $250, courtesy of Fish Shop Studios
|2862
|Brokelads
|Mixed Carton of Beer, courtesy of Brew Boys
|2827
|What Happens After Dark
|Mixed Carton of Beer, courtesy of Brew Boys
|1890
|The Public Servants
|Local Band Rate Promotion Packs – 3 weeks of on air promotion for your gigs, valued at $297
|1717
|The Deadbeats
|Local Band Rate Promotion Packs – 3 weeks of on air promotion for your gigs, valued at $297
|1064
|The Dunes
|Local Band Rate Promotion Packs – 3 weeks of on air promotion for your gigs, valued at $297
|1082
|The Tonight Show
|Merch Pack and Voucher courtesy of Australian Press Music
|1388
|Pete Wilson
|Full Day in St Paul’s Creative Centre’s song rooms
|2826
|Scrub Wrens
|Hot Desk Starter Pack Membership, courtesy of St Paul’s Creative Centre
|2922
|Rhythm Slaves of Satan
