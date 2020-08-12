Blog
Very sad news that Neville Clarke, founder of Adelaide business Disk-Edits, passed away on Friday 7th August. Since 1993, Neville has made a huge contribution to the local music scene, recording and/or mastering many of the CDs that local bands and artists have released. He will greatly missed by his family, friends and the Adelaide […]
To celebrate our milestone birthday, we’re inviting you to design the cover artwork for Depthcharge — our annual compilation album showcasing South Australian music played on Three D Radio last year.Your winning artwork will be distributed to all our members and subscribers on the cover of Depthcharge 2020, and inspire the merchandise celebrating our epic 40th birthday. […]
Three D Radio is committed to following the advice of federal government departments and relevant health authorities in deciding our actions regarding COVID-19. We are committed to ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of our members, whilst maintaining our regular programming. In line with latest advice, our office in St Peters SA is closed to […]
Three D Radio’s internet connection is fixed, we are streaming again. Thanks for your patience while it was down and happy listening!
The 101 most played new releases for 2019 counted down on Monday 27th January 2020 8am to 8pm.
Three D Radio is turning 40 and we want to know what that means to you
The National Live Music Awards is excited to today reveal the nominees for its 4th annual event, as well as the venues set to host the NLMAs around the country on 4th December 2019.
Three D Radio is proud to partner with the NLMAs this year in presenting the public voting for the SA awards. Have your say by voting for your favourite local act!
Adelaide’s own The Asteroid Belt won Three D Radio’s Top 100+1 for 2018! Their release Solar Winds was our most played new release
Do you listen to the radio? Do you love SA music? We want your help to make Three D Radio the best it can be! Complete the survey below and share your thoughts, and go into the draw to win prizes! Complete the survey now
Here are the winners of our Radiothon Prize Draws! We’ll be contacting winners in the next week. Thanks again to our generous prize donors, and thank you for making Radiothon 2018 a smashing success! Individual Prize Draw Prize Subscriber # First Name Last Name Golden Ticket courtesy of The Gov. Includes $400 worth of show […]