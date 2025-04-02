Wednesday Drive: 2025-04-02

Written by on April 2, 2025

  1. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
  2. The Troggs – When Will the Rain Come
  3. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  4. Scout Niblett – Handsome
  5. The Eastern Dark – Over Now
  6. Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Colour Television
  7. The Pandoras – It’s About Time
  8. plantoid – Dog’s Life
  9. Axe & The Ivory – Canyon Heart
  10. Sheherazaad – Mashoor
  11. Ed Temple – Don’t Wait
  12. Dom Sensitive – Weather Maps
  13. mclusky – forget about him, i’m mint
  14. Sonic Youth – Tokyo Eye
  15. Splogenessabounds – Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps
  16. The 745 – Patty Bought A Pulsar
  17. Party Dozen – Wake In Might
  18. OIL! – III
  19. The Monochrome Set – He’s Frank (Slight Return)
  20. Southern Culture on the Skids – Camel Walk
  21. The Goon Sax – Icecream (On My Own)
  22. Stan Ridgway – Drive, She Said
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-04-02

Previous post

Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-04-02

Current track

Title

Artist