Wednesday Drive: 2025-04-02

- Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
- The Troggs – When Will the Rain Come
- Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
- Scout Niblett – Handsome
- The Eastern Dark – Over Now
- Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Colour Television
- The Pandoras – It’s About Time
- plantoid – Dog’s Life
- Axe & The Ivory – Canyon Heart
- Sheherazaad – Mashoor
- Ed Temple – Don’t Wait
- Dom Sensitive – Weather Maps
- mclusky – forget about him, i’m mint
- Sonic Youth – Tokyo Eye
- Splogenessabounds – Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps
- The 745 – Patty Bought A Pulsar
- Party Dozen – Wake In Might
- OIL! – III
- The Monochrome Set – He’s Frank (Slight Return)
- Southern Culture on the Skids – Camel Walk
- The Goon Sax – Icecream (On My Own)
- Stan Ridgway – Drive, She Said
