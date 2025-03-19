Wednesday Drive: 2025-03-19

  1. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
  2. Died Pretty – Sweetheart
  3. The Stems – For Always
  4. Gentle Ben and His Sensitive Side – The Beginning of the End
  5. Floodlights – Buoyant
  6. Swimsuit – Car Sick
  7. The Triffids – One Mechanic Town
  8. The Lighthouse Keepers – Gargoyle
  9. Kim Salmon & The Surrealists – I Fell
  10. Smoked Salmon – The Ghosts of Tomorrow
  11. The Breeders – Cannonball
  12. The Tullamarines – I’m So
  13. TheBandShe – Hot Mess
  14. Courtney Barnett – Dead Fox
  15. You Am I – Someone Else’s Home
  16. The Budos Band – Black Venom
  17. The Munch – Inside
  18. Shannon & The Clams – The Vow
  19. Jamie Wednesday – We Three Kings of Orient Aren’t
  20. The Genevieves – Parts
  21. The Dunes – Making Friends With Codeine
  22. Verzanski – Hands to the Ceiling
  23. Bloc Party – Banquet
