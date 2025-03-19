Wednesday Drive: 2025-03-19

- Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
- Died Pretty – Sweetheart
- The Stems – For Always
- Gentle Ben and His Sensitive Side – The Beginning of the End
- Floodlights – Buoyant
- Swimsuit – Car Sick
- The Triffids – One Mechanic Town
- The Lighthouse Keepers – Gargoyle
- Kim Salmon & The Surrealists – I Fell
- Smoked Salmon – The Ghosts of Tomorrow
- The Breeders – Cannonball
- The Tullamarines – I’m So
- TheBandShe – Hot Mess
- Courtney Barnett – Dead Fox
- You Am I – Someone Else’s Home
- The Budos Band – Black Venom
- The Munch – Inside
- Shannon & The Clams – The Vow
- Jamie Wednesday – We Three Kings of Orient Aren’t
- The Genevieves – Parts
- The Dunes – Making Friends With Codeine
- Verzanski – Hands to the Ceiling
- Bloc Party – Banquet
