Wednesday Drive: 2025-03-12

  1. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
  2. The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
  3. elph & Swan Reach – Talking Loud
  4. The Loft – Up the Hill and Down the Slope
  5. Black Cab – It’s OK
  6. Elsy Wameyo – Umva
  7. Beulah – Emma Blowgun’s Last Stand
  8. Summer Flake – Forever Here and Now
  9. The Bats – North by North
  10. Cate Le Bon – Are You with Me Now?
  11. Bonnie Prince Billy – Sometimes It’s Hard To Breathe
  12. The Cure – All Cats are Grey
  13. Wireheads – Flowers
  14. Morcheeba – Otherwise
  15. Underground Lovers – Losin’ It
  16. Gut Health – Shut Down
  17. Lanie Lane – Bang Bang
  18. Tricky – Black Steel (featuring Martina Topley Bird)
  19. The Avalanches – The Divine Chord (featuring MGMT & Johnny Marr)
  20. Heinous Crimes – Dark Passengers
