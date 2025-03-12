Wednesday Drive: 2025-03-12

- Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
- The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
- elph & Swan Reach – Talking Loud
- The Loft – Up the Hill and Down the Slope
- Black Cab – It’s OK
- Elsy Wameyo – Umva
- Beulah – Emma Blowgun’s Last Stand
- Summer Flake – Forever Here and Now
- The Bats – North by North
- Cate Le Bon – Are You with Me Now?
- Bonnie Prince Billy – Sometimes It’s Hard To Breathe
- The Cure – All Cats are Grey
- Wireheads – Flowers
- Morcheeba – Otherwise
- Underground Lovers – Losin’ It
- Gut Health – Shut Down
- Lanie Lane – Bang Bang
- Tricky – Black Steel (featuring Martina Topley Bird)
- The Avalanches – The Divine Chord (featuring MGMT & Johnny Marr)
- Heinous Crimes – Dark Passengers
