Wednesday Drive: 2025-03-05

- Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
- The La’s – There She Goes
- The Jesus And Mary Chain – Sometimes Always (with Hope Sandoval)
- Yo La Tengo – Swing For Life
- Elbow & Richard Hawley – The Fix
- King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Spinning Cactus
- Workhorse – Chain
- The Mekons – Where Were You?
- Destroyer – Streethawk I
- Sad Sad Tim – I’m Not A Scientist
- The Mushniks – Onion Rings
- Big Town – Half Days
- Stokes – Sunset
- The Empty Sleeps – Good Place
- Full Flower Moon Band – Super Like Me
- The Dharma Chain – 2.56
- Anna Echo and the High Tides – Spinhead
- White Denim – Street Joy
- Emily Wurramara – Boom Biddy Bye
- The Moffs – Another Day In The Sun
- The Seven Ups – River Stones
- Ezra Collective – Togetherness
