Wednesday Drive: 2025-03-05

  1. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
  2. The La’s – There She Goes
  3. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Sometimes Always (with Hope Sandoval)
  4. Yo La Tengo – Swing For Life
  5. Elbow & Richard Hawley – The Fix
  6. King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Spinning Cactus
  7. Workhorse – Chain
  8. The Mekons – Where Were You?
  9. Destroyer – Streethawk I
  10. Sad Sad Tim – I’m Not A Scientist
  11. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
  12. Big Town – Half Days
  13. Stokes – Sunset
  14. The Empty Sleeps – Good Place
  15. Full Flower Moon Band – Super Like Me
  16. The Dharma Chain – 2.56
  17. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Spinhead
  18. White Denim – Street Joy
  19. Emily Wurramara – Boom Biddy Bye
  20. The Moffs – Another Day In The Sun
  21. The Seven Ups – River Stones
  22. Ezra Collective – Togetherness
