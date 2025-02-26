Wednesday Drive: 2025-02-26

- Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
- Nice Biscuit – Moment
- Ethanol Blend – Madison
- The Hard Quartet – Hey
- Manic Street Preachers – If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
- Lucinda Williams – Factory
- The Matehs – Gazelle Folk
- Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Yarian Mitji
- The Bitter Vics – Rock O Shell
- case/lang/veirs – Georgia Stars
- The Native Cats – Bass Clef
- Sons & Daughters – Red Receiver
- Cake – Satan Is My Motor
- Obscura Hail – Foreign Substances
- Mince For Vince – A Year of Sundays
- Sandpit – Greater Expectations
- Radiohead – Weird Fishes / Arpeggi
- Mono Kiosko – Forbidden Fruit
- #### – ####
- Mala Lama – Lifter
- Parsnip – The Babble
- Velvet Void – As Of Lately
- Thanes – Shake The Moon
- ##### – ######
- Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings – 100 Days 100 Nights
