Wednesday Drive: 2025-02-26

Written by on February 26, 2025

  1. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
  2. Nice Biscuit – Moment
  3. Ethanol Blend – Madison
  4. The Hard Quartet – Hey
  5. Manic Street Preachers – If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
  6. Lucinda Williams – Factory
  7. The Matehs – Gazelle Folk
  8. Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Yarian Mitji
  9. The Bitter Vics – Rock O Shell
  10. case/lang/veirs – Georgia Stars
  11. The Native Cats – Bass Clef
  12. Sons & Daughters – Red Receiver
  13. Cake – Satan Is My Motor
  14. Obscura Hail – Foreign Substances
  15. Mince For Vince – A Year of Sundays
  16. Sandpit – Greater Expectations
  17. Radiohead – Weird Fishes / Arpeggi
  18. Mono Kiosko – Forbidden Fruit
  19. #### – ####
  20. Mala Lama – Lifter
  21. Parsnip – The Babble
  22. Velvet Void – As Of Lately
  23. Thanes – Shake The Moon
  24. ##### – ######
  25. Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings – 100 Days 100 Nights
