Wednesday Drive: 2025-02-19

Written by on February 19, 2025

  1. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
  2. Los Palms – Cadillac
  3. Dry Cleaning – The Magic of Meghan
  4. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Last Guy At The Disco
  5. Iggy Pop – Comments
  6. Modern Nature – Footsteps
  7. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Hate Dancin’
  8. Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
  9. Jen Cloher – Forgot Myself
  10. Pixies – Gigantic
  11. Placement – Inertia / Heavy Lids
  12. Marlon Williams – Party Boy
  13. Birds Are Spies – Down The Rabbit Hole
  14. Smoked Salmon – Hey Hey Narcissis
  15. Boogarins – Foimal
  16. Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
  17. Baterz – Darling
  18. King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
  19. Puree – Fresh Squeeze
  20. Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird – Cool Parties
  21. Belle & Sebastian – Legal Man
  22. Aaron Thomas – Mouth of the City
