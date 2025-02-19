Wednesday Drive: 2025-02-19

- Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
- Los Palms – Cadillac
- Dry Cleaning – The Magic of Meghan
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Last Guy At The Disco
- Iggy Pop – Comments
- Modern Nature – Footsteps
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Hate Dancin’
- Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
- Jen Cloher – Forgot Myself
- Pixies – Gigantic
- Placement – Inertia / Heavy Lids
- Marlon Williams – Party Boy
- Birds Are Spies – Down The Rabbit Hole
- Smoked Salmon – Hey Hey Narcissis
- Boogarins – Foimal
- Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
- Baterz – Darling
- King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
- Puree – Fresh Squeeze
- Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird – Cool Parties
- Belle & Sebastian – Legal Man
- Aaron Thomas – Mouth of the City
