Wednesday Drive: 2025-02-05

  1. The Woohoo Revue – My beer, Mr Shane
  2. Dr Piffle and the Burlap Band – Age Of Hats
  3. Wedding Motel – Part Timer
  4. Twine – Sleeping Dogs
  5. Downgirl – Dig
  6. Nylex – Temptation
  7. Blood Plastic – Holding Pattern
  8. Townhouse – Bad Love
  9. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  10. Chica Chica Electrica – Casa de las Brujas
  11. Ethanol Blend – Madison
  12. Parquet Courts – Marathon of Anger
  13. Hot Chip X Sleaford Mods – Cat Burglar
  14. FANGZ – Same old story
  15. Meanies – Zamboni
  16. Cull The Band – Girl I Know
  17. Neko – Stack Overflow
  18. Georgia Oatley – Into the deep blue
  19. Jen Cloher – Regional Echo (Seja Remix)
  20. Sexy as shit – The weather report
Next post

Previous post

