Wednesday Drive: 2025-02-05

- The Woohoo Revue – My beer, Mr Shane
- Dr Piffle and the Burlap Band – Age Of Hats
- Wedding Motel – Part Timer
- Twine – Sleeping Dogs
- Downgirl – Dig
- Nylex – Temptation
- Blood Plastic – Holding Pattern
- Townhouse – Bad Love
- Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
- Chica Chica Electrica – Casa de las Brujas
- Ethanol Blend – Madison
- Parquet Courts – Marathon of Anger
- Hot Chip X Sleaford Mods – Cat Burglar
- FANGZ – Same old story
- Meanies – Zamboni
- Cull The Band – Girl I Know
- Neko – Stack Overflow
- Georgia Oatley – Into the deep blue
- Jen Cloher – Regional Echo (Seja Remix)
- Sexy as shit – The weather report
Reader's opinions