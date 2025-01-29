Wednesday Drive: 2025-01-29

- Free Drinks – Gone(Left)
- Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
- Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
- Twine – My God
- Placement – Inertia/Heavy Lids
- Big Room – The Unexplained
- Witch Spit – Burnout
- The Mule Trade – Thief
- The Idea Of Light – Time Stands Still
- Birds Of Tin – Day At The Beach
- Avante Garbage – Title Unknown
- The Cramps – Drug Train(live, San Francisco Nov ’81)
- The Triffids – You Can Keep It
- Red Dark Sweet – Oh! Carol
- Captain Beefheart &/and His Magic Band – Zig Zag Wanderer
- Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Seizure Salad
- Appomattox Run – Sundowner
- Somnium – Dialect(Is So Interesting)
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
- Pine Point – Old Dog New Socks
- Vlad Dale – I Just Wanna See My Dog
- Magazine – Shot By Both Sides
