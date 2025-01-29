Wednesday Drive: 2025-01-29

Written by on January 29, 2025

  1. Free Drinks – Gone(Left)
  2. Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
  3. Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
  4. Twine – My God
  5. Placement – Inertia/Heavy Lids
  6. Big Room – The Unexplained
  7. Witch Spit – Burnout
  8. The Mule Trade – Thief
  9. The Idea Of Light – Time Stands Still
  10. Birds Of Tin – Day At The Beach
  11. Avante Garbage – Title Unknown
  12. The Cramps – Drug Train(live, San Francisco Nov ’81)
  13. The Triffids – You Can Keep It
  14. Red Dark Sweet – Oh! Carol
  15. Captain Beefheart &/and His Magic Band – Zig Zag Wanderer
  16. Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Seizure Salad
  17. Appomattox Run – Sundowner
  18. Somnium – Dialect(Is So Interesting)
  19. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  20. Pine Point – Old Dog New Socks
  21. Vlad Dale – I Just Wanna See My Dog
  22. Magazine – Shot By Both Sides
