Wednesday Drive: 2025-01-22

Written by on January 22, 2025

  1. Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of medicine – Brown Lipstick Parade
  2. Frenzal Rhomb – Mummy doesn’t know you’re a nazi
  3. NOFX – Idiots are taking over
  4. She’s the band – Place of our own
  5. Society of beggars – Space Junk Collector
  6. Placement – Inertia / Heavy Lids
  7. Downgirl – Dig
  8. Babe Rainbow – Like Cleopatra
  9. Forklift Assassins – Curse of the Mayans
  10. Plastiq – Dolphin
  11. Birds are spies – Rabbit hole
  12. FANGZ – Same old story
  13. NEKO – Stack overflow
  14. Somnium – Dialect (is so interesting)
  15. The Dandy Buzzkills – I can feed the fish earthworms
  16. The Killgirls – Bomb in the head
  17. Haiku Hands – Ma Ruler (bad sounds remix)
  18. Water from your eyes – The good ship filestyle
  19. Georgia Oatley – Into the deep blue
  20. Private Function – Good Fight, Good Night
  21. Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-01-22

Previous post

Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-01-22

Current track

Title

Artist