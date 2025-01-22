Wednesday Drive: 2025-01-22

- Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of medicine – Brown Lipstick Parade
- Frenzal Rhomb – Mummy doesn’t know you’re a nazi
- NOFX – Idiots are taking over
- She’s the band – Place of our own
- Society of beggars – Space Junk Collector
- Placement – Inertia / Heavy Lids
- Downgirl – Dig
- Babe Rainbow – Like Cleopatra
- Forklift Assassins – Curse of the Mayans
- Plastiq – Dolphin
- Birds are spies – Rabbit hole
- FANGZ – Same old story
- NEKO – Stack overflow
- Somnium – Dialect (is so interesting)
- The Dandy Buzzkills – I can feed the fish earthworms
- The Killgirls – Bomb in the head
- Haiku Hands – Ma Ruler (bad sounds remix)
- Water from your eyes – The good ship filestyle
- Georgia Oatley – Into the deep blue
- Private Function – Good Fight, Good Night
- Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
