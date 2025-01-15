Wednesday Drive: 2025-01-15

Written by on January 15, 2025

  1. LOLA – Fast Life
  2. The Maggie Pills – Gold
  3. The Golden Gaytimes – Swipe Right Swipe Left
  4. Felix Mir – Concrete Jungle
  5. Twine – Sleeping Dogs
  6. Pine Point – Old dog new socks
  7. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  8. Hot Chip X Sleaford Mods – Nom Nom Nom
  9. Skegss – Spaceman
  10. Angie McMahon – Untangling
  11. Amyl and the Sniffers – U should not be doing that
  12. Hard-Ons – Buzz Buzz Buzz
  13. Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
  14. Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
  15. DJ TR!P – Johnny Red
  16. West Thebarton – MF World
  17. King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – Le Risque
  18. Drahla – Default Parody
  19. Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
  20. A. Swayze & The Ghosts – He is dead
  21. Party Dozen – Wake In Might
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-01-15

Previous post

Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-01-15

Current track

Title

Artist