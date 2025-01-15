Wednesday Drive: 2025-01-15

- LOLA – Fast Life
- The Maggie Pills – Gold
- The Golden Gaytimes – Swipe Right Swipe Left
- Felix Mir – Concrete Jungle
- Twine – Sleeping Dogs
- Pine Point – Old dog new socks
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Hot Chip X Sleaford Mods – Nom Nom Nom
- Skegss – Spaceman
- Angie McMahon – Untangling
- Amyl and the Sniffers – U should not be doing that
- Hard-Ons – Buzz Buzz Buzz
- Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
- Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
- DJ TR!P – Johnny Red
- West Thebarton – MF World
- King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – Le Risque
- Drahla – Default Parody
- Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
- A. Swayze & The Ghosts – He is dead
- Party Dozen – Wake In Might
Reader's opinions