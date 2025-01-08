Wednesday Drive: 2025-01-08

- Re:abel – Flying Colours
- No action – left of the year
- Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
- Georgia Oatley – time passes murmur
- Wake in fright – you deserve
- Mini Skirt – Brigantine St
- slowly slowly – gimme the wrench
- it’s a hoax – trying for easy
- pixies – the vegas suite
- Exit plan – put down
- Babe Rainbow – Long live the wilderness
- The Stems – Falling from the sky
- Good Pash – Supermoon
- Press Club – Champagne & Nikes
- Ece Era – You know what goes down
- Zombeaches – Dancing through blood
- Tongue Dissolver – Red Dirt
- Chavez Cartel – Unfamiliar boy
- ENOLA – Looking Back
- PINES – Sundancer
- NEKO – Stack overflow
Reader's opinions