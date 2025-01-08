Wednesday Drive: 2025-01-08

Written by on January 8, 2025

  1. Re:abel – Flying Colours
  2. No action – left of the year
  3. Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
  4. Georgia Oatley – time passes murmur
  5. Wake in fright – you deserve
  6. Mini Skirt – Brigantine St
  7. slowly slowly – gimme the wrench
  8. it’s a hoax – trying for easy
  9. pixies – the vegas suite
  10. Exit plan – put down
  11. Babe Rainbow – Long live the wilderness
  12. The Stems – Falling from the sky
  13. Good Pash – Supermoon
  14. Press Club – Champagne & Nikes
  15. Ece Era – You know what goes down
  16. Zombeaches – Dancing through blood
  17. Tongue Dissolver – Red Dirt
  18. Chavez Cartel – Unfamiliar boy
  19. ENOLA – Looking Back
  20. PINES – Sundancer
  21. NEKO – Stack overflow
