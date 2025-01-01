Wednesday Drive: 2025-01-01

Written by on January 1, 2025

  1. The Gooch Palms – Are we wasted?
  2. Meanies – Zamboni
  3. Sudden Debt – B
  4. Gyroscope – 1981
  5. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – The silver cord
  6. Kitchen Witch – Trouble
  7. Pine Point – Say it again
  8. Amyl and the sniffers – Bailing on me
  9. The Mark of Cain – Walk Away
  10. Nocturnal Animals – Dancing in the blood
  11. West Thebarton – Ivan
  12. Night Rites – Den
  13. Rebel Yell – Kombat
  14. MoJu – They come and they go
  15. Frenzal Rhomb – 5000 Cigarettes
  16. Lola – Fast Life
  17. Alien Nosejob – Trapped in time
  18. Courtney Barnett – Nameless, Faceless
  19. Tean Jesus and the Jean Teasers – I used to be fun
  20. Surf Terror Panic – The legend of Pula Kahula
  21. Cable Ties – Thoughts Back
  22. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  23. Party Dozen – The big man upstairs
  24. Tijuana Cartel – Sufi
