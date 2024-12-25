Wednesday Drive: 2024-12-25

  1. The Rooftops – Lest we forget
  2. The Avalanches – Frankie Sinatra
  3. Jackie Brown Jr – Lake Loser
  4. HighTIME – Plug Your Feet
  5. The Modern Lovers – Roadrunner
  6. MGMT – She works out too much
  7. Sublime – Santeria
  8. Talk Talk – Life’s what you make it
  9. Midnight Oil – Wedding Cake Island
  10. Brenton Manser – Too Late Blues
  11. Parquet Courts – Wide awake
  12. The Dandy Buzzkills – Holding Out
  13. Children Collide – Jellylegs
  14. Cable Ties – Cut me down
  15. Washington – Cement
  16. Thanes – Infinite Hold
  17. Abbe May – Mammalian locomotion
  18. Jebediah – Animal
  19. Sexy as shit – XXXMas
