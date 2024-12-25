Wednesday Drive: 2024-12-25

- The Rooftops – Lest we forget
- The Avalanches – Frankie Sinatra
- Jackie Brown Jr – Lake Loser
- HighTIME – Plug Your Feet
- The Modern Lovers – Roadrunner
- MGMT – She works out too much
- Sublime – Santeria
- Talk Talk – Life’s what you make it
- Midnight Oil – Wedding Cake Island
- Brenton Manser – Too Late Blues
- Parquet Courts – Wide awake
- The Dandy Buzzkills – Holding Out
- Children Collide – Jellylegs
- Cable Ties – Cut me down
- Washington – Cement
- Thanes – Infinite Hold
- Abbe May – Mammalian locomotion
- Jebediah – Animal
- Sexy as shit – XXXMas
Reader's opinions