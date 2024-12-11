Wednesday Drive: 2024-12-11

- The Triffids – Wide open road
- Barflyz – Drives me to Drink
- Inkswel & Amp Fiddler – How I feel (Inkswel Broken soul remix)
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- The Good Questions – The Blue room
- Ambiguous Folk – Wood strings on the radio
- Brad Chicken and the Bootstraps – We eaten good tonight
- Avalon Kane – Unseen
- The Dandy Buzzkills – Holding out
- Clusterpuff – Upper manual
- Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
- The Fyoogs – Perhaps this night
- Katie Pomery – I go quiet
- The Blackeyed Susans – A cat needs a mouse
- XTC – Senses working overtime
- Rod Harrison – Noble men cry
- David Bowie – I’m afraid of Americans
- The Blackeyes Susans – Endless night
- The Audreys – Closing time
- Max Savage and the Lofty Mountain Band – Barley & Rye
