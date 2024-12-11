Wednesday Drive: 2024-12-11

Written by on December 11, 2024

  1. The Triffids – Wide open road
  2. Barflyz – Drives me to Drink
  3. Inkswel & Amp Fiddler – How I feel (Inkswel Broken soul remix)
  4. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  5. The Good Questions – The Blue room
  6. Ambiguous Folk – Wood strings on the radio
  7. Brad Chicken and the Bootstraps – We eaten good tonight
  8. Avalon Kane – Unseen
  9. The Dandy Buzzkills – Holding out
  10. Clusterpuff – Upper manual
  11. Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
  12. The Fyoogs – Perhaps this night
  13. Katie Pomery – I go quiet
  14. The Blackeyed Susans – A cat needs a mouse
  15. XTC – Senses working overtime
  16. Rod Harrison – Noble men cry
  17. David Bowie – I’m afraid of Americans
  18. The Blackeyes Susans – Endless night
  19. The Audreys – Closing time
  20. Max Savage and the Lofty Mountain Band – Barley & Rye
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Crash Course In Sanity: 2024-12-11

Current track

Title

Artist