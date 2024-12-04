Wednesday Drive: 2024-12-04

- The Black Keys – Coal Black Mattie
- Cash Savage and the last drinks – Found You
- Society of beggars – All the houses have their lights on
- Hot Chip X Sleaford Mods – Cat Burglar
- Goat Girl – Gossip
- Sonic Youth – Disappearer
- Mannequin Death Squad – Safe and warm
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- Osees – Neo-Clone
- Twine – Fruit to ripe
- Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
- Maver – Lay Down
- The Stress Of Leisure – Hot Lawyer = Hot Songs
- West Thebarton – Modern Australia
- Sons Of Zoku – Yumi
- Angie McMahon – Just like north
- Heinous Crimes – Pass By
- Forklift Assassins – Sayonara Bitches
- Tile – Remember
- Nylex – Temptation
- Neko – Stack Overflow
Reader's opinions