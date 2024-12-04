Wednesday Drive: 2024-12-04

  1. The Black Keys – Coal Black Mattie
  2. Cash Savage and the last drinks – Found You
  3. Society of beggars – All the houses have their lights on
  4. Hot Chip X Sleaford Mods – Cat Burglar
  5. Goat Girl – Gossip
  6. Sonic Youth – Disappearer
  7. Mannequin Death Squad – Safe and warm
  8. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  9. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  10. Osees – Neo-Clone
  11. Twine – Fruit to ripe
  12. Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
  13. Maver – Lay Down
  14. The Stress Of Leisure – Hot Lawyer = Hot Songs
  15. West Thebarton – Modern Australia
  16. Sons Of Zoku – Yumi
  17. Angie McMahon – Just like north
  18. Heinous Crimes – Pass By
  19. Forklift Assassins – Sayonara Bitches
  20. Tile – Remember
  21. Nylex – Temptation
  22. Neko – Stack Overflow
