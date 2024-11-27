Wednesday Drive: 2024-11-27

  1. Spiderbait – Straight Through The Sun
  2. Biomania – Dinosaur
  3. Turnstyle – Time Out
  4. King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – Phantom Island
  5. Amyl and the sniffers – U should not be doing that
  6. Water from your eyes – The good ship lifestyle
  7. Heinous Crimes – How Long
  8. Mum Thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
  9. Party Dozen – Coup De Gronk
  10. Broken Waves – Do you understand?
  11. Velociraptor – Computer Future, Pt 1
  12. Hot Chip X Sleaford Mods – Nom Nom Nom
  13. Catch 92 – Sometimes
  14. Tape/Off – Flat Earthers
  15. Exit Plan – Put Down
  16. Skegss – Out of my head
  17. Haiku Hands – Ma Ruler Bad Sounds Remix
  18. Los Chicos – For a while
  19. Downgirl – Horsegirl
  20. Horsegirl – 2468
  21. Gut Health – Restless
  22. Twine – Fruit to ripe
  23. Society of beggars – All the houses have their lights on
