Wednesday Drive: 2024-11-27

- Spiderbait – Straight Through The Sun
- Biomania – Dinosaur
- Turnstyle – Time Out
- King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – Phantom Island
- Amyl and the sniffers – U should not be doing that
- Water from your eyes – The good ship lifestyle
- Heinous Crimes – How Long
- Mum Thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
- Party Dozen – Coup De Gronk
- Broken Waves – Do you understand?
- Velociraptor – Computer Future, Pt 1
- Hot Chip X Sleaford Mods – Nom Nom Nom
- Catch 92 – Sometimes
- Tape/Off – Flat Earthers
- Exit Plan – Put Down
- Skegss – Out of my head
- Haiku Hands – Ma Ruler Bad Sounds Remix
- Los Chicos – For a while
- Downgirl – Horsegirl
- Horsegirl – 2468
- Gut Health – Restless
- Twine – Fruit to ripe
- Society of beggars – All the houses have their lights on
Reader's opinions