Wednesday Drive: 2024-11-20

  1. Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
  2. Nylex – Temptation
  3. Yokophono – Red
  4. The Meanies – Zamboni
  5. Gut Health – Stiletto
  6. BADBADNOTGOOD – Poeira Cosmica
  7. Downgirl – Dig
  8. Horsegirl – 2468
  9. Goat Girl – Gossip
  10. Twine – Sleeping Dogs
  11. Placement – It’s Over
  12. Moaning Lisa – 4am (where have you been?)
  13. Bromham – We’ve Got Friends
  14. DJ TR!P – My mother keeps introducing me to women
  15. Forklift Assassins – Curse of the Mayans (living on borrowed time)
  16. Broken Waves – Do you understand?
  17. A. Swayze and the Ghosts – Easy Come
  18. Shrapnel – Turning the knife
  19. Biomania – Divano
  20. Georgia Oatley – Time passes murmur
  21. Turnstyle – Time Out
