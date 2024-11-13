Wednesday Drive: 2024-11-13

Written by on November 13, 2024

  1. The Presets – Talk Like That
  2. God God Dammit Dammit – Red Hot Mama
  3. Heaps Good Friends – I Could Eat A Full Packet Of YoYos
  4. HighTime – Loan Shark
  5. Horror My Friend – Turned Loose
  6. Mourn – Barcelona City Tour
  7. Full Flower Moon Band – Highway
  8. Alpine – Hands
  9. Move 78 – Flight Instructions
  10. Pine Point – Old dog new socks
  11. Hideous Sun Demon – It’s Velcro
  12. DZ Deathrays – First Night Fever
  13. The Golden Gaytimes – Swipe Right Swipe Left
  14. The Dandy Warhols – Wasp in the lotus
  15. Twine – Sleeping Dogs
  16. Tropical Fuck Storm – Who’s My Eugene
  17. Forklift Assassins – Curse of the Mayans (Living on borrowed time)
  18. King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – Phantom Island
  19. Osees – Pixelated Moon
  20. Sun God Replica – Evolution’s Waiting
