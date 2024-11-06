Wednesday Drive: 2024-11-06

- Hearts and rockets – The promise
- Alien Nosejob – Medical Treatment
- Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
- Totally Unicorn – Like
- Amyl and the sniffers – Doing in me head
- Blockhead – Come Again
- The Stress of Leisure – Hot lawyer = Hot songs
- Pixies – The Vegas Suite
- Bird Island – Round and round
- Haiku Hands – My Ruler (Band Sounds Remix)
- Dom Sensitive – Flowers
- The Meanies – Zamboni
- Planet Rami – Another day at home
- DZ Deathrays – First Night Fever
- Broken Waves – Do you understand?
- Tape/Off – Flat Earthers
- re:abel – Flying Colours
- Weekend Rage – Stay the night?
- Forklift Assassins – Curse of the mayans
- Reb Fountain – Forever
- The Prize – Had it made
- Hard Ons – Buzz Buzz Buzz
- A. Swayze and the ghosts – Others exist
Reader's opinions