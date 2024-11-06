Wednesday Drive: 2024-11-06

Written by on November 6, 2024

  1. Hearts and rockets – The promise
  2. Alien Nosejob – Medical Treatment
  3. Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
  4. Totally Unicorn – Like
  5. Amyl and the sniffers – Doing in me head
  6. Blockhead – Come Again
  7. The Stress of Leisure – Hot lawyer = Hot songs
  8. Pixies – The Vegas Suite
  9. Bird Island – Round and round
  10. Haiku Hands – My Ruler (Band Sounds Remix)
  11. Dom Sensitive – Flowers
  12. The Meanies – Zamboni
  13. Planet Rami – Another day at home
  14. DZ Deathrays – First Night Fever
  15. Broken Waves – Do you understand?
  16. Tape/Off – Flat Earthers
  17. re:abel – Flying Colours
  18. Weekend Rage – Stay the night?
  19. Forklift Assassins – Curse of the mayans
  20. Reb Fountain – Forever
  21. The Prize – Had it made
  22. Hard Ons – Buzz Buzz Buzz
  23. A. Swayze and the ghosts – Others exist
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-11-06

Previous post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-11-06

Current track

Title

Artist