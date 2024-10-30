Wednesday Drive: 2024-10-30

- DEVO – Beautiful World
- The Pixies – Motoroller
- The Stress of Leisure – It goes away with the heat
- North Arm – Everything You
- The Meanies – I Agree
- Mermaid Avenue – More than this
- Skegss – Stuck in Cheyenne
- Broken Waves – Do you understand?
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Phantom Island
- Twine – Sleeping Dogs
- Heinous Crimes – Pass By
- Maver – Lay Down
- Ece Era – You know what goes down
- Amyl and the sniffers – U should not be doing that
- A. Swayze and the ghosts – Anthropology
- Los Chicos – For a while
- The Prize – Had it made
- Biomania – Dinosar
- Pines – Sundancer
- Bird Island – Round and Round
- Haiku Hands – Ma Ruler (Bad Sounds Remix)
- DZ Deathrays – First Night Fever
