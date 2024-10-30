Wednesday Drive: 2024-10-30

Written by on October 30, 2024

  1. DEVO – Beautiful World
  2. The Pixies – Motoroller
  3. The Stress of Leisure – It goes away with the heat
  4. North Arm – Everything You
  5. The Meanies – I Agree
  6. Mermaid Avenue – More than this
  7. Skegss – Stuck in Cheyenne
  8. Broken Waves – Do you understand?
  9. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Phantom Island
  10. Twine – Sleeping Dogs
  11. Heinous Crimes – Pass By
  12. Maver – Lay Down
  13. Ece Era – You know what goes down
  14. Amyl and the sniffers – U should not be doing that
  15. A. Swayze and the ghosts – Anthropology
  16. Los Chicos – For a while
  17. The Prize – Had it made
  18. Biomania – Dinosar
  19. Pines – Sundancer
  20. Bird Island – Round and Round
  21. Haiku Hands – Ma Ruler (Bad Sounds Remix)
  22. DZ Deathrays – First Night Fever
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Mondo Trasho: 2024-10-30

Current track

Title

Artist