Wednesday Drive: 2024-10-23

Written by on October 23, 2024

  1. Agender – Astro Tarot
  2. Twine – Sleeping Dogs
  3. Reality Instructors – Cinema Engines
  4. Tile – Remember
  5. LOLA – Fast Life
  6. The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
  7. Tony Font Show – Candy Man
  8. Alien Nosejob – It’s So Easy
  9. Cable Ties – Thoughts Back
  10. Pond – So Lo (Andrew VanWyngarden Remix)
  11. Meanies – Zamboni
  12. Full Flower Moon Band – NY-LA
  13. Skegss – Out of my head
  14. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – The silver cord
  15. MGMT – Little Dark Age
  16. Nice Biscuit – The Star
  17. West Thebarton – Modern Australia
  18. The Hives – Rigor Mortis Radio
  19. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  20. The Smashing Pumpkins – The Everlasting Gaze
  21. Party Dozen – The big man upstairs
  22. Angie McMahon – Just like north
  23. Velociraptor – Computer Future Part 1
  24. Sleaford Mods – Under the Rules
  25. Spirit Bunny – Bunny Battles
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-10-23

Previous post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-10-23

Current track

Title

Artist