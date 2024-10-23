Wednesday Drive: 2024-10-23

- Agender – Astro Tarot
- Twine – Sleeping Dogs
- Reality Instructors – Cinema Engines
- Tile – Remember
- LOLA – Fast Life
- The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
- Tony Font Show – Candy Man
- Alien Nosejob – It’s So Easy
- Cable Ties – Thoughts Back
- Pond – So Lo (Andrew VanWyngarden Remix)
- Meanies – Zamboni
- Full Flower Moon Band – NY-LA
- Skegss – Out of my head
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – The silver cord
- MGMT – Little Dark Age
- Nice Biscuit – The Star
- West Thebarton – Modern Australia
- The Hives – Rigor Mortis Radio
- Coldwave – Italia ’06
- The Smashing Pumpkins – The Everlasting Gaze
- Party Dozen – The big man upstairs
- Angie McMahon – Just like north
- Velociraptor – Computer Future Part 1
- Sleaford Mods – Under the Rules
- Spirit Bunny – Bunny Battles
Reader's opinions