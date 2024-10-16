Wednesday Drive: 2024-10-16

Written by on October 16, 2024

  1. Gyroscope – Snakeskin
  2. Bitchspawn – Yell
  3. The Seven Ups – D’s Theme
  4. Twine – Sleeping Dogs
  5. A Swayze & The Ghosts – Tell you all the time
  6. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Lygon Street Melbourne
  7. Swimsuit – One with the birds
  8. Felix Mir – Moonstone
  9. Osees – also The Gorilla
  10. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  11. Catch92 – Sometimes
  12. Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
  13. Hard-Ons – The news that fits
  14. Meanies – Zamboni
  15. Street Legal – Cardio
  16. Angie McMahon – Just like north
  17. Joan & The Giants – How could you?
  18. Amyl and the sniffers – Big dreams
  19. Alien Nosejob – Trapped In TIme
  20. Forest Avenue – Nothing
  21. TISM – Death to art
  22. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  23. Babe Rainbow – Long live the wilderness
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-10-16

Previous post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-10-16

Current track

Title

Artist