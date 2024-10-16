Wednesday Drive: 2024-10-16

- Gyroscope – Snakeskin
- Bitchspawn – Yell
- The Seven Ups – D’s Theme
- Twine – Sleeping Dogs
- A Swayze & The Ghosts – Tell you all the time
- Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Lygon Street Melbourne
- Swimsuit – One with the birds
- Felix Mir – Moonstone
- Osees – also The Gorilla
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Catch92 – Sometimes
- Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
- Hard-Ons – The news that fits
- Meanies – Zamboni
- Street Legal – Cardio
- Angie McMahon – Just like north
- Joan & The Giants – How could you?
- Amyl and the sniffers – Big dreams
- Alien Nosejob – Trapped In TIme
- Forest Avenue – Nothing
- TISM – Death to art
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- Babe Rainbow – Long live the wilderness
Reader's opinions